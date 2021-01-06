Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Report 2020, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Key Players – B. Braun, Stryker

Summary of the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Report

Several factors are related to market growth, such as growing demand across different application areas, development in the research sector and increasing product applications across different geographies.

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market by Geography

Due to the growing use of products and applications across the region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period. The Asia region, the North American region, the European region, South America, Central America, the Middle East and Africa are the main geographies covered by the study. The key countries that hold the enormous potential during the forecast period as per the feasibility have also been covered through these geographies.

Factors Dominating the Market

Several factors are related to market growth, such as growing demand across different application areas, development in the research sector and increasing product applications across different geographies. The market’s drivers and restraints, along with technological, political, economic and social factors, decide the growth of the market. Market growth is due to market drivers; however, some of the restraints would slow down market growth.

Geographical Coverage of Global Market

Europe (covering its key countries)

North America (covering its key countries)

Asia Pacific (covering its key countries)

Rest of the World (RoW) (covering its key countries)

COVID -19 Situations and Analysis

Before COVID -19

Present Scenario

Post recovery of COVID -19

Key Companies Operating in this Market

Globus Medical

Depuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Stryker

Inc.

Orthopedic Implant Company

Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG

Alphatec Spine

Aesculap Implant systems

LLC

CTL Medical Corporation

LDR Holding Corporation

X-spine Systems

Auxein Medical

Bio-Spine Corp.

Applied Spine Technologies

Ulrich GmbH & Co

Medtronic Sofamor Danek

Synthes Spine

KM Group Holdings

Orthofix International N. V.

RTI Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine

K2M

Exactech

ArthroCare Corporation

Medtronic.

Key Highlights of the Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Report

• Market Segments and other perspective have been studied across 3600 perspective

• Both Supply and Demand side mapping has been done to understand the market scenario

• We have used data triangulation to derive the market numbers

• Our data and analysis have been verified through C-level Executives while conducting primary interviews

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Swot, Analysis, PEST Analysis, Value Chain Analysis and Market Attractiveness would be an added advantage in the report

• Market Size is Provided from 2019 to 2027; whereas CAGR is Provided from 2020 to 2027

• Historical Year: 2019; Base Year: 2020; Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Global Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market

Market by Type

Monoaxial

Polyaxial

Others

Market by Application

Thoracolumbar fusion

Cervical fusion

Others

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Market Share and Forecast – Type, Application and Geography

Chapter 4: Market of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 5: Market of Europe region

Chapter 6: Market of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 7: Market of North America region

Chapter 8: Market of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 9: Key features of the market

Chapter 10: Key Opportunities

Chapter 11: Growths by the key players

Key Pointers of the Report:

The market size is covered from 2019 to 2027; the CAGR, however, is given from 2020 to 2027, estimating 2020 as the base year

In the study, business profiles of the main players are also given

The supply side and the demand side were both mapped to accurately analyze the market

The method of data triangulation has been used to estimate and analyze the market

From the 360 degree perspective, we analyzed and researched the market

Additional Key Pointers of the Market Report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

