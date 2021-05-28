Orthopedic Implants Market: Technological Developments aid Growing Demand Forecast 2018 to 2027

The Orthopedic Implants market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

With major cause of amputation being associated with diseases apropos of ageing such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, and tendinitis, orthopedic implant manufacturers continue to seek a plethora of opportunities in tandem with the rise in geriatric population worldwide. Acquisition of the privately developed models as well as niche players is one of the key strategies adopted by the prominent orthopedic implants manufacturers for expanding their occupancy in the orthopedic implants market.

Tier 1 companies in the orthopedic implants market are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by introducing high-end products. Rapid rate of the co-morbidities that include obesity and diabetes have been adding to the risk of degenerative joint diseases, especially in the older population. With young people engaging more in sports and fitness activities, relevant injuries are also increasing in number. This has further created demand for orthopedic implants worldwide.

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the orthopedic implants market will record an impressive 6.5% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Governments and leading market players are taking efforts for spreading the awareness on treatment options for bone injuries such as orthopedic implants, which serve as a relieving solution to arthrodesis. These efforts are likely to augment hospital admissions, thereby underpinning the market growth in return. On the contrary, shortage of skilled surgeons, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and regulatory barriers related to product approvals continue to deter growth of the orthopedic implants plants.

