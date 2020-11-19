Orthopedic Implants Market 2020 to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Top Players – Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Stryker Corporation

Global Orthopedic Implants Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Orthopedic Implants Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Global orthopedic implants market is estimated to reach USD 67.05 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases coupled with growing ageing population, improved healthcare facilities in developing countries

Key Market Competitors: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

It is a device which is placed into the body; it is designed to restore function by replacing or reinforcing a damaged structure. It is used in the treatment of back pain, orthopedic implants like bone plates and bone screws are used in spinal fusion surgery and fixation of fractured bone segments, as well as implant components used for hip and joint replacement..

According to The University of Salford, up to 70 per cent of individuals develop lasting symptoms such as the ankle feeling unstable or starting to give way and are vulnerable to recurrent sprains. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Orthopedic Implants Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the field of orthopedic implants

Global rise in acceptance of orthopedic implants

Improved healthcare facilities in developing countries

Orthopedic Implants Market Restraints

High cost of treatment associated with orthopedic implants procedures

Stringent approval process as these are highly specialized devices

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Orthopedic Implants Market : By Product Type

Reconstructive joint replacements

Spinal implants

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Orthopedic Implants Market : By End User

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinics

Home Cares

Orthopedic Implants Market : By Biomaterial

Ceramics Biomaterials

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

Orthopedic Implants Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Orthopedic Implants Market :

In March 2019, Stryker announces clinical evidence demonstrating improved early functional recovery with mako total knee with less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for in-patient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques

In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson medical devices companies announced that Depuy Synthes Sales, inc. has entered into an exclusive agreement with Ortho Development Corporation to co-promote in the U.S. its kasm knee articulating spacer mold; this is a sterile, disposable cement spacer mold for patients who develop an infection after primary knee replacement. This new offering builds upon depuy synthes

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Global orthopedic implants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic implants market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and orthopedic implants market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

