Orthopedic Footwear Market Sale Is Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2026

Fact.MR has prepared a research study on Global Orthopedic Footwear Market and has made use of a multi-disciplinary approach to come up with a detailed and clear picture of the evolution of the Global Orthopedic Footwear Market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2026

A detailed study by Fact.MR on the Orthopedic Footwear market provides an in-depth evaluation of various growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, the prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and the competitive scenario amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Overview

Orthopedic shoes are special type of shoes designed to accommodate footwear needs of individuals possessing one of several foot disorders, medical conditions or diseases.

This type of shoes are designed for the patients who are suffering from issues such as plantar fasciitis, hammer toes, blisters, bunions, foot injuries, heel spurs, alignment issues of the musculoskeletal system, unequal leg length, diabetes, etc.

Moreover, orthopedic shoes are best for those who are suffering foot-related disorders such as wider toe box, or need orthotic or insoles for arch support. Orthopedic shoes are worn by people of all ages who suffer from poor foot mechanics as they are specifically designed to support the structure and mechanics of the foot, ankle and leg.

To make a granular assessment of the current and projected opportunities and revenues, the report segments the Orthopedic Footwear market on the basis of region, end-user/application, and product/service/offering type.

The global market for orthopedic footwear is segmented on basis of consumer group, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Consumer Group

Adult Men Women

Pediatric

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Store based Shoes store Departmental Store Other Stores

Online Store

The adult orthopedic footwear market segment will dominate the orthopedic footwear market due to its large target audience from this consumer group. The online store segment is expected to mark high growth rate during the forecast period.

The increasing number of patient suffering from swollen feet- lymphedema – edema, plantar fasciitis – heel pain, flat feet – fallen arches, bunions – hallux valgus, hammertoes, heel spurs are primarily driving this market

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global orthopedic footwear market are Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Podartis S.r.l, Orthofeet Inc., Ablegaitor LLC., Drew Shoe Corporation, DJO, LLC, Apex Foot Health, Inc., Birkenstock digital GmbH, ORTHOPEDIC SOLUTIONS, etc. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the global orthopedic footwear market.

Geographically, the market for orthopedic footwear can be segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to have high market share in the global orthopedic footwear market owing to the large number of patients with foot or orthopedic injuries.

Moreover, available funding by federal and state government as well as favorable reimbursement scenario are also expected to boost the demand for orthopedic footwear.

This is followed by the European market because of the developed healthcare infrastructure, routine healthcare check-ups and awareness about the orthopedic footwear.

This is followed by the Asia-Pacific market. It represents a huge market potential due to advising by doctors. Latin America followed by the MEA is expected to have the least market share and growth rate over the forecast period due to low geographical presence of major players.

