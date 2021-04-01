Orthopedic Biomaterial Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players are Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, etc

The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals’ current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic conditions and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing demand for novel orthopedic surgical solutions are fueling market growth in the region.

Take a Break and Get a sample of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/589

Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Orthopedic Biomaterial industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Orthopedic Biomaterial market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Orthopedic Biomaterial market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Orthopedic Biomaterial industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Orthopedic Biomaterial market.

Orthopedic biomaterials in bio-resorbable tissue fixation find wide use to treat fractures and other orthopedic disorders due to various benefits such as elimination of procedures involving hardware removal, restriction of stress-shielding, and gradual load transfer to healing fractured tissues.

Key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc.

Any information regarding report, Visit Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/589

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Polymers Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses Composites Metals Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Orthopedic Implants Orthobiologics Joint Reconstruction/Replacement Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-biomaterial-market

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/589

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Orthopedic Biomaterial industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.