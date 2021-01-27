Orthokeratology Lens Market by top key players like Alpha Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates, Brighten Optix, Contex, E&E Optics

In terms of revenue, global orthokeratology lens market is expected to reach US$ 2304.19 million by 2027 owing to several advantages over other alternatives for temporary vision correction.

Among the various applications, myopia holds the largest Orthokeratology Lens Market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period which is highest among other applications. This is due to the surge in the prevalence rates of vision impairment across different regions of the world amplifying across all age groups.

A recent survey projected that myopia and high myopia is likely to affect 5 billion and 1 billion people, respectively, by the year 2050. This alarming data signifies the urgent need on controlling myopia. Over the years, a number of treatments have been implemented with an aim to suppress myopia, out of which, orthokeratology lens has proven to be one of the most effective procedure with least repercussions. Orthokeratology Lens flatten the cornea overnight while the patient is asleep, thus helps in minimizing the refractive error. This ability to control myopia is expected to boost the global orthokeratology lens market.

Although a large number of patients are uninformed regarding the benefits of ortho-k lens, the situation is gradually changing. To combat this lack of awareness, eye specialists have started encouraging parents to consider ortho-K for myopia control over the past few years. As ortho-k has the ability to slow down myopia, it offers a solution to the impending disorder ensuring a healthier lifestyle, which is expected to further augment the global orthokeratology lens market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of orthokeratology lens market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Orthokeratology lens Market Share in 2018, By Region

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period of Orthokeratology Lens Market owing to high occurrences across its countries including Japan and China. World Health Organization report specifies that about 600 million people in China, nearly half the population, have myopia. Four out of ten primary school students and seven out of ten senior high school or college students, are suffering from this epidemic. In August 2018, China rolled out a scheme jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Education, and six other departments. This scheme aims to reduce myopia rate among junior and senior high school students below 60 percent and 70 percent respectively, for six-year-olds at around 3 percent by 2030, and to reduce incidences among primary school students below 38 percent.

Some of the players operating in the orthokeratology lens market are Alpha Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates, Brighten Optix, Contex, E&E Optics, EUCLID, GP Specialists, Lucid Korea, Menicon, Paragon, and Procornea amongst others.

Orthokeratology Lens Market:

By Application

Myopia

Hypermetropia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

By Point of Dispensation

Hospitals

Clinics

Eye Care Shops

Orthokeratology Lens Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

