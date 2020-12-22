Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020-2027 Latest Trends and Precise Outlook || Leading Players – Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, Inc., DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

In Orthodontic Supplies Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Orthodontic Supplies Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Orthodontic Supplies Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Orthodontic supplies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.17 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 8.62% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased volume of patients suffering from different target disorders of orthodontics medical field is expected to impact the growth of orthodontic supplies market in a positive manner.

The major players covered in the Orthodontic Supplies Market report are 3M, Envista, Danaher, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Align Technology, Inc., AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, Inc., DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, DB Orthodontics, Institut Straumann AG, Ultradent Products Inc., SimpliClear, TOMY Inc., 3Shape A/S, Leone S.p.A. among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Orthodontic supplies are the category of medical products developed for orthodontic procedures and orthodontics specialty. These products are developed to improve the healthcare services and procedures being carried out by orthodontists. This medical field deals with the detection, prevention and treatment of indifferent growth of the face or even malpositioned shape of the jaw.

Rising income levels of the target consumers resulting in high consumption for different variants of dental products and specifically orthodontic products. This trend is expected to result in rising demands for orthodontic supplies market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.Increasing awareness and research activities being undertaken by the major players to expand their market shares and product offerings are expected to drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market.

This market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Scope and Market Size

Orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product, patient and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

Based on product, orthodontic supplies market consists of fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives and accessories. Fixed braces segment is sub-segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures. Brackets are further categorized into conventional brackets, self-ligating brackets and lingual brackets on the basis of type along with consisting of metal/traditional brackets and ceramic/aesthetic brackets categorization on the basis of material. Archwires are also sub-segmented into beta titanium archwires, nickel titanium archwires and stainless steel archwires. Anchorage appliances have been sub-segmented into bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures segment has been categorized as elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. Accessories segment consists of headgear and retainers.

On the basis of patient, orthodontic supplies market has been categorized as children & teenagers and adults.

Orthodontic supplies market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, clinics and others.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Country Level Analysis

Global orthodontic supplies market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, patient and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will witness the largest market share due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, dentists and growing patient population in terms of rising prevalence of geriatric population. Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate amongst all of the regions as the governments of the region are spreading awareness regarding dental hygiene and advanced treatments available for orthodontic disorders resulting in high patients currently travelling towards Asia-Pacific region for medical tourism.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Orthodontic supplies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for orthodontic supplies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the orthodontic supplies market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Orthodontic Supplies Market Share Analysis

Orthodontic supplies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to orthodontic supplies market.

OrVance LLC announced the availability of “OrthoDots CLEAR” in February 2019, which has received compliance from various regional authorities for the treatment of irritation caused by orthodontic treatment. The product has been developed with an adhesive layer applied on silicone and has been designed to act as a substitute for dental wax due to its enhanced performance.

