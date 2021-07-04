Orphan Drugs Market Size, Demand, Industry Report, Trends and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global orphan drugs market reached a value of US$ 174.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Orphan drugs refer to medications that are intended for diagnosing, preventing and treating rare, life-threatening diseases or disorders. As they traditionally had a limited market, very few pharmaceutical companies pursued research into these products. Moreover, orphan drug research is dependent on government incentives. However, the growing number of rare diseases lacking treatment, along with improving access to healthcare and spending capacity of individuals, has led to a significant rise in the demand for orphan drugs.

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, incentives for drug development provided by government authorities in various countries are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop orphan drugs. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) offers benefits such as fast-track approval, protocol assistance, waiver of fees and marketing exclusivity to manufacturers, facilitating the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools and treatments devoted to rare diseases. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the development of orphan biological drugs that can prevent or treat various forms of cancer, tumors and blood disorders, which, in turn, is contributing to the orphan drugs market growth. In 2019, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), a division of the USFDA, approved various new orphan drug therapies for patients with numerous disorders, including tenosynovial giant cell tumor, sickle cell disease, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, beta-thalassemia, and acute hepatic porphyria.

Orphan Drugs Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the orphan drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global orphan drugs market on the basis of drug type, disease type, phase, top selling drugs, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Biological

Non-Biological

Breakup by Disease Type:

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others

Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:

Revlimid

Rituxan

Copaxone

Opdivo

Keytruda

Imbruvica

Avonex

Sensipar

Soliris

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

