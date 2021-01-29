Ornamental Fish Market In Depth Study Followed by Top Companies like Aqua Nautic Specialist,., Captive Bred, ., Shanghai Wanjin Enterprise Co Ltd., AlgaeBarn, LLC

The major players covered in the ornamental fish market report are Aqua Nautic Specialist,., Captive Bred, ., Shanghai Wanjin Enterprise Co Ltd., AlgaeBarn, LLC, bioAquatiX, Imperial Tropicals., Oasis Fish Farm, Sagar Fish Aquarium, , Green Mountain Exports, Unique Aqua Fish Corner, Hiran Fish Aquarium, Your Friends Aquarium, SRS Enterprise, , Classical Aquarium And Pet’s Centre, New Aqua Kingdom, Chaitanya Fisheries, Sundarban Fresh, Modern Pet Centre, Aquamarine Aquarium, Blackpearl Aquatic among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Ornamental fish Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2027. The growing popularity of colorful ornamental fishes for the aquarium among millennials will help in escalating the growth of the ornamental fish market.

Ornamental fishes refer to attractive colorful fishes which are kept as pets in home aquariums or elsewhere for aesthetic purposes. These fishes include numerous varieties of species varying in different sizes, colors and shapes. Barbs, Loaches and danios are few of the popular ornamental fishes.

The growing awareness about psychological advantages of keeping ornamental fishes at homes is a major factor driving the ornamental fish market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. It is considered that aquariums help in reducing stress and anxiety as these species have a tranquil and calming effect. Consumer’s preference in luxury lifestyle and increase in disposable income are the major factors influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising prohibitions on keeping cats and dogs as pets in high rise apartments accelerate the demand for ornamental fish market. Furthermore, the emergence of cross breeding of exotic aqua species and the growing trend of fish keeping extend profitable opportunities to the market players. On the other hand, complications with the supply due to mortality caused by destructive fishing methods, quarantine procedures and poor handling is expected to obstruct the market growth. Over-exploitation of particular specie may challenge the market growth.

By, Product Type (Tropical Freshwater, Temperate, Marine),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Point of Sale (Dedicated Stores, Multi-Specialty stores, Online, Others)

The countries covered in the ornamental fish market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the ornamental fish market because of the consumer’s preference for spending leisure time with pets and adoption of fish keeping as a stress relieving treatment in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to increase in investment in home décor products and disposable income.

