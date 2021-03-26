Ornamental Fish Market 2021 Rising Demand, and Growing Industry – Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin

Global Ornamental Fish Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Ornamental Fish Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The global Ornamental Fish market is valued at 8380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies are covered

Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

Ornamental fish market is highly fragmented in terms of fish kinds, living environment and shape, but its markets can broadly be categorized as freshwater fish and marine fish. USA, UK, Japan, and China are the world’s major countries importing the ornamental fish. Ornamental fish production in United States is mainly concentrated in Florida. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Singapore are major global exporters. Ornamental fish mainly produced in Asia. Singapore is the world’s major exporter of ornamental fish. Singapore companies’ main business is to do import-export trade, while there will be some ornamental fish stock in these company.

In 2015, the world production of ornamental fish reached 723415 MT. Globally, ornamental fish producers are concentrated in Asia, USA, etc. The market of ornamental fish is regional. Leading players in ornamental fish industry are Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals, etc.

Ornamental fish is a fragmented industry with a variety of middle sized and small local privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just 2.45% of the market.

In terms of acquisition channel, ornamental fish can be hunted and cultivated. Generally, most suppliers breeding brood fish themselves or purchase brood fish from the market to cultivate ornamental fish. Major raw materials involves in the cultivation are Feed, Broodstocks, Medicine, etc.

The consumption of ornamental fish can be classified as residential application and commercial application. Residential consumption amount of ornamental fish reached to 529467 MT in 2015, which accounted for 73.19% of world ornamental fish consumption.

Market Segmentation by Types :

Freshwater fish

Marine fish

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Commercial application

Residential application

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ornamental Fish status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ornamental Fish development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Table of Contents: –

Global Ornamental Fish Market Overview Global Ornamental Fish Market Competitions by Manufacturers Global Ornamental Fish Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global Ornamental Fish Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global Ornamental Fish Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Ornamental Fish Market Analyses by Application Global Ornamental Fish Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Ornamental Fish Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Ornamental Fish Market Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion Appendixes

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

