Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market: Industry Growth, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027| PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market report recognizes the customers’ needs and needs to convey it all the more genuinely, successfully and effectively than the challenge. Straightforward research strategy and work of brilliant tools and methods make this Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Industry research report extraordinary. The study considers drivers and restrictions for the market alongside the effect they have on the interest over the estimate time frame. Clients get familiarity with a decent mix of best industry knowledge, reasonable arrangements, ability arrangements and most recent innovation while utilizing this Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market report for the business development.

Market Overview

Original equipment manufacturer coatings market will grow at a rate of 4.48% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. High growth in automotive OEM market is a vital factor driving the growth of original equipment manufacturer coatings market.

OEM coatings can be defined as the coatings that are used in the process/application on the substrate or material while integrating other companies’ products. These coatings are essentially used by the paint applying companies for surface curing and then the paint is applied on the particular substrate or metal, which is then sold forward.

Rising technological advancements in OEM coatings is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising significant amount of demand from the automobile and transportation industry, increasing developments and advancements in the market of OEM coatings, growing need from consumers and thereby increasing vehicle production, rising industrialization increasing the demand for light commercial vehicles, increasing disposable incomes, increase in the public transportation expenditure and rising adaption of the automotive coating by end-users are the major factors among others driving the original equipment manufacturer coatings market. Moreover, rising development of faster curing and low VOC emitting coatings, rising technological advancements and increasing modernization and increasing research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for the original equipment manufacturer coatings market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increase amounts of VOC emissions during the production process and high amounts of VOC contents in the product and increasing regulations by the authorities regarding the VOC emissions have induced technological advancements, through which the need for coatings is declining due to the introduction of coating-free surfaces & substrates are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while rising development of coating-free surfaces will further challenge the growth of original equipment manufacturer coatings market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market Are:

The major players covered in the original equipment manufacturer coatings market report are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Jotun, 3M, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Merck KGaA, Berger Paints India Limited, Sika AG, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., HEMPEL A/S, DAW SE, KCC CORPORATION, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Beckers Group, Carboline Company, SK Kaken Co. Ltd., and SHAWCOR among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the original equipment manufacturer coatings market due to increase in demand from the automotive industry, increasing significant amount of demand from the automobile and transportation industry, increasing developments and advancements in the market of OEM coatings, growing need from consumers and thereby increasing vehicle production and rising industrialization increasing the demand for light commercial vehicles in this region.

Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

Original equipment manufacturer coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, layer, vehicle type and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on type, the original equipment manufacturer coatings market is segmented into waterborne, solvent-borne, powdered and others.

• Based on layer, the original equipment manufacturer coatings market is segmented into basecoat, clearcoat, electrocoat and primer.

• On the basis of vehicle type, the original equipment manufacturer coatings market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), passenger cars and others.

• The original equipment manufacturer coatings market is also segmented on the basis of end-use industry into transportation, consumer products and heavy equipment & machinery.

Based on regions, the Original Equipment Manufacturer Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

