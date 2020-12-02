Organophosphate Pesticides Market by Ingredient (Malathion, Diazinon, Glyphosate, Methamidophos, Dimethoate, Chloropyriphos, Parathion, and Others), by Application (Crop Based, and Non-Crop Based), and by Type (Herbicide, Fungicide, Insecticide, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Pesticides are chemicals that control a variety of pests that damage crops & livestock and reduce farm productivity. Organophosphate (OP) compounds are a group of pesticides that includes some of the most toxic chemicals used in agriculture. OP compounds are the most widely used pesticides worldwide and their metabolites are used across different populations.

Rise in the global food demand and low cost with efficient outputs drive the organophosphate pesticides market. However, stringent regulations about the utility & distribution of organophosphate pesticides and eco-friendly substitutes of Organophosphate pesticides hamper their growth. The surging demand from emerging economies presents tremendous opportunities for the growth of the organophosphate pesticides market in future.

The global organophosphate pesticides market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, type, and geography. Based on ingredient, it is divided into malathion, diazinon, glyphosate, methamidophos, dimethoate, chloropyriphos, parathion, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into crop based and non-crop based. The type includes herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Significant players in the global organophosphate pesticides market strategically focus on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant market share. The key players are:

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience

DOW Agriscience LLC

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the organophosphate pesticides market.

In-depth analysis of the market and estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 has been provided.

The global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the market growth has been provided.

The market share for all segments with respect to geography has been provided in detail in the report.

Key market players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

Organophosphate Pesticides Market Key Segments:

By Ingredient

Malathion

Diazinon

Glyphosate

Methamidophos

Dimethoate

Chloropyriphos

Parathion

Others

By Application

Crop Based Oil Seeds Fruits & Vegetables Grains & Cereals

Non-Crop Based Turf & Ornamental Grass Others



By Type

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



