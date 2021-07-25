Organized Social Security Fraud: Police Send Drones | free press

Berlin / Duesseldorf (dpa) – Police are now deploying a drone to track down organized social security fraudsters.

As the federal government explains in a reply to a small question from MP Andrej Hunko (left), the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has purchased the drone, funded by an EU internal security fund, for a project to fight organized crime. in the North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the information, the project titled “Union” is about gangs that bring compatriots from EU countries in Southeastern Europe – especially Bulgaria and Romania – to Germany. These would then receive unjustified social benefits in this country. According to the federal government, most of the money is withheld by the people behind it. These would appear in various roles such as employers, landlords, interpreters or ‘supervisors’.

The aim of the project is to combat organized fraudulent services by citizens from other EU countries, reports the Federal Ministry of the Interior. “The aim is to get a comprehensive overview of the personnel and criminal structures and to initiate appropriate investigative procedures,” the response said.

On request, the National Criminal Investigation Department of North Rhine-Westphalia (LKA) confirmed the purchase of a drone “as part of a project with the BKA”. However, a spokesperson said he could not say when and for what occasion the device would be used for tactical reasons under investigation.

According to the federal government, the project started on December 1, 2019 and will end on October 31 this year. The drone will then remain at the LKA in North Rhine-Westphalia. The government has not said which manufacturer supplied them.

Organized fraud should of course be prosecuted, Hunko said. That the police in North Rhine-Westphalia now want to use a drone together with the Federal Employment Office to fight performance fraud “seems unreal”. The member of the Bundestag said: “The half million euros for the project could certainly be used more wisely.”

On June 16, detectives arrested seven men in the Düren area on suspicion of, among other things, human trafficking and social security fraud. As the public prosecutor’s office in Aachen and the LKA North Rhine-Westphalia announced at the time, it was also about suspected tax evasion. The suspects are said to have employed workers, mainly from Moldova and Romania, at demolition companies for wages of less than five euros per hour in some cases, without paying taxes or paying social security contributions. At the same time, the suspects allegedly received social benefits and took exorbitant rents from the illegal workers who allegedly housed them in properties acquired through third parties.

As the federal government announced in an earlier response to a request from the FDP parliamentary group, the Organized Crime Commission decided in October 2018 to “intensify crime-fighting by members of ethnically isolated subcultures and build a permanent network for this purpose”. The committee consists of representatives of the BKA, the National Criminal Investigation Service, the federal police and customs.

In addition to the “Union” project, for which the drone was purchased, there are three other Commission projects, according to the government. One of the topics is clan crime, but also online trade in so-called new psychoactive substances. One project is called “Organized drug crime Kosovo Albania”.