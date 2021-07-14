Organizations ask Merkel to reconsider vaccination patents | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Numerous organizations and experts have asked Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) before her visit to US President Joe Biden in Washington to speak out in favor of easing patent protection for corona vaccines.

“Everyone, wherever, no matter how rich or poor, should have the opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves against the coronavirus,” Oxfam Germany CEO Marion Lieser said in an online press conference on Wednesday. During her meeting with President Biden in Washington, Chancellor Merkel must now decide whether she will go down in history as a guardian of monopolies and profits or as an advocate for the common good.

Poorer countries, as well as the US, have long been campaigning for the suspension of patent protection for vaccines to speed up the global vaccination campaign. Merkel has so far clearly rejected this. Nobel laureate in economics, Joseph Stiglitz, emphasized that much of the research into corona vaccines is paid for with public funds. “President Biden should use the meeting with Merkel to get Germany to give up its blockade position,” demanded Avril Benoit, director of MSF in the US.

“We are all in danger, let’s face it, everyone is in danger everywhere as long as the virus is active, everywhere,” said Democratic MP Jan Schakowsky, who had called for a meeting with the chancellor along with other MPs. On her likely last trip to Washington as Chancellor Angela Merkel will be received by US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Demonstration in front of the UN building

Before her arrival, several dozen activists in New York demonstrated against Merkel’s position. “We would say that it is not in the best interests of the American public for Angela Merkel and the German government to continue to oppose the delivery of vaccines, especially if the US government has changed its stance,” said Ben Levenson, deputy director. from the organization. organization “Justice is Global” on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden must make clear to Merkel during her visit to Washington on Wednesday that patent release is a priority. Hundreds of people were expected at the demonstration, which started in front of the UN building in New York, according to organizers. One poster read: “Merkel’s hesitation could kill us all”. Also in other parts of the United States, there are still 15 events for the German consulates to take place.