Organic Whole Milk Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2027| Key Players – Andechser Dairy, Arla Food amba, Aurora Organic Dairy Corps., Horizon Organic, Nestlé SA

The demand for organic milk products is rising day-by-day as compared to conventional milk products due to various benefits, including quality, nutrition, freshness, and health. Organic whole milk is also finding wide application mainly in fermented milk foods, yogurt, ice-creams, reconstitution of organic milk, UHT milk, bakery & confectionary, and canning operations.

The organic whole milk market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the increasing trend of organic food products among consumers globally. With the rise in the number of consumers who prefer natural & organic foods, the demand for organic whole milk powder is likewise increasing. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional products & ingredients in food & beverages coupled with growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, etc., are some other factors driving the demand for the organic whole milk market. Further, increasing use of pesticides & chemical fertilizers in non-organic dairy products is also resulting in the shift for organic dairy products. However, the high cost of organic whole milk may restrict the growth of the organic whole milk market. Nevertheless, with the technological innovation and R&D work market players can open up opportunities for this market.

Key Players:

1. Andechser Dairy

2. Arla Food amba

3. Aurora Organic Dairy Corps.

4. Horizon Organic

5. Nestlé SA

6. Organic Dairy Farmers

7. Organic Valley

8. Shengmu Organic Milk

9. Wholly Cow

10. Yeo Valley

Market Segmentation:

The global organic whole milk market is segmented on the basis of source, packaging type, and distribution channel. On the basis of source, the organic whole milk market is segmented into cow, buffalo, and others. The organic whole milk market on the basis of the packaging type is classified into bottles, pouches, cartons, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global organic whole milk market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global organic whole milk market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The organic whole milk market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

