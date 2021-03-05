Organic Seed Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Organic Seed Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Organic Seed market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Organic Seed investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Organic Seed Market

Vitalis Organic Seeds, Seeds of Change, Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco Seeds, Seed Savers Exchange, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Arnica Kwekerij, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, High Mowing Organic Seeds, De Bolster, Territorial Seed Company, Fleuren, among others.

The organic seed market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

In 2019, North America was the largest geographical segment in the overall market, and it accounted for a 38.8% market share. The growing demand for organic products, amid increasing dietary concerns and a change in consumer spending patterns, has led to a significant increase in the production of organic crops all over the world. This has enhanced the demand for organic seeds. However, the cost of seeds is becoming a significant economic barrier for farmers in a few countries, which is influencing them to choose conventional seeds over organically produced seeds.

Market Insights:

Rapidly Expanding Market for Organic Vegetable Seeds

According to the International Trade Statistics (ITS), the average organic vegetable seed production increased by 22.7%, from 2015 to 2016, in countries, like Mexico, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and India. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimated the total area under organic vegetable production to be 0.8% of the total area, of the overall vegetable production, globally, in 2018. The countries with the highest organic vegetable seed production are Mexico, the United States, China, Poland, and Egypt. Organic seed accessibility, lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with organic seeds, and higher prices are a few of the challenges faced by consumer groups all over the world. However, on the upside, increasing consumption of organic vegetables, by consumers, is driving the organic vegetable seed market, which is expanding at a rapid pace. Some of the major global players for organic vegetable seed sources are – Vitalis Organic Seeds, Seeds of Change, Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., and Tamar Organics, among others.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America is the largest organic seeds market, as a result of the growing organic sales over the years. There are several factors, like the growing trend of home gardening, rising demand for healthy food, and favorable government regulations, augmenting the sales of organic seed in North America. Some of the major players in North America are High Mowing Organic Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange. Most of the organic sales recorded in Canada are from the field crops seed segment, holding almost 50% of the market share. However, most of the organic farmers in the United States are still relying on conventionally produced seeds, at least to some extent, considering them an economical alternative to organic seeds. This posed a threat to the market, in the country, as it may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Regions are covered By Organic Seed Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Organic Seed Market

-Changing Organic Seed market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Organic Seed market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Organic Seed Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

