Organic Polymer Electronics Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Sony Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, Merck KGaA, Novaled Gmbh

The Organic Polymer Electronics Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The Organic Polymer Electronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Organic Polymer Electronics Market: Sony Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, Merck KGaA, Novaled Gmbh, Universal Display Corporation (UDC), FlexEnable Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Samsung Display Co. Ltd, \BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd, Sumito Chemical Co. Ltd and others.

– Jan 2020 – Sony Corporation announced its first TVs of 2020, and among them is the 48-inch Master Series A9S, the company�s smallest 4K OLED ever. At the top of the lineup is a new 8K LCD TV, the 85- or 75-inch Sony Z8H, followed by the A8H OLED, which is available in 65-inch and 55-inch variants.

– May 2019 – Merck KGaA acquired Intermolecular Inc. for USD 1.20 per share in an all-cash transaction. Intermolecular’s capabilities in rapid material screening, in combination with the R&D pipeline of Merck KGaA, is expected to foster materials innovation.

– The growing demand for enhanced displays drives the display market, organic displays such as OLED and PMOLED, augmented displays, and roll-able transparent displays. OLED technology enables efficient, bright, and thin displays and lighting panels. They are currently used in some TVs, various mobile devices, and lighting accessories. OLED displays give a more excellent image quality matched to that of LCD or Plasma displays – and can also be made transparent and flexible.

– The organic display is the largest revenue-generating segment since display devices like OLEDs find applications in laptops, tablets, TV sets, lighting, etc. Asia-Pacific is house to approximately 3/4th of the global electronics manufacturing industry, the primary application area for organic electronics. Reasons like the increasing disposable income of end-users and inclination for high-quality products influence the LCD manufacturers to invest in organic electronics.

– Display panel merchants are putting up with the demand and are launching more latest OLED displays. For instance, as of April 2020, LG Display technology will make OLED panels see-through when they are switched on. This leads to several additional applications like shop windows and offices to depict a superior user experience. In August 2019, Samsung shared plans to commence production of QD-OLED production shortly by converting its 8.5-Gen LCD lines in Asan, Korea.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Organic Polymer Electronics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Organic Polymer Electronics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

