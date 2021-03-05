Organic Pigments Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – BASF SE, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, DIC CORPORATION, COLORWEN INTERNATIONAL CORP., Heubach GmbH

The Organic Pigments Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for organic pigments is expected to register a CAGR of about 5%, globally, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Organic Pigments Market are BASF SE, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, DIC CORPORATION, COLORWEN INTERNATIONAL CORP., Heubach GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application in the Paints and Coatings Industry

– Organic pigments are extensively used in the paints & coatings industry and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

– Paints not only protects but also beautifies the surfaces from buildings to bridges to automotive to electronics. Organic pigments through fine pigmentation processing provide bright color, good dispersion, and high tinting strength.

– Paints and coatings are used in the automotive industry for both interior and exterior parts for decorative as well as protective purposes. The coatings applied should protect the exteriors from UV radiation and provide resistance against heat, sunlight, scratches, water, alkaline, and acids.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

– What is the size of the global Organic Pigments market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Organic Pigments during the forecast period?

– Which Organic Pigments provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Organic Pigments market? What is the share of these companies in the global Organic Pigments market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

