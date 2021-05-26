Organic Photodiodes Market: Global Industry Analysis And Forecast 2020-2030

Organic Photodiodes: Introduction

An organic photodiode is a semiconductor component that converts light into an electrical current that means, it uses the organic semiconductor to absorb incident light and convert it to electric current.

Organic photodiodes are lightweight, thin, and flexible and have widespread applications in a number of areas including smart displays, electronic circuits, and sensors.

Based on product type, organic photodiodes are divided into liquid crystal display, light emitting diode, electronic paper display, and AMOLED. Organic photodiodes are used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, telecommunication, healthcare, and other sectors.

Rise in Demand in Consumer Electronics

The consumer electronics segment is the fastest growing segment of the global organic photodiodes market.

The increase in acceptance of computers, televisions, smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and video systems globally along with the large scale acceptance of organic photodiodes in consumer electronic goods is likely to propel the growth of the global organic photodiodes market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing inventions in smartphone display panels, increasing use of liquid crystal diode and light emitting diode, and rising use of electronic paper display and AMOLED also propels the growth of the global organic photodiodes market.

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of wearable technologies for remote health monitoring and self-health tracking. This also boosts the global organic photodiodes market.

Technical issues associated with organic photodiodes and economic slowdown due to COVID-19 are major restraints of the global organic photodiodes market. However, new research and development activities provide opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Organic Photodiodes Market

In terms of region, the global organic photodiodes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global organic photodiodes market throughout the forecast period, due to increase in demand from healthcare, and automotive end-use industries in the region.

Asia Pacific has the largest consumer base for organic photodiodes owing to a rising industrial base and consumer electronics industry in developing nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India in the region.

Additionally, demand for consumer goods such as televisions, monitors, smartphones, and laptops with displays is growing in Asia Pacific, which propels the growth of the organic photodiodes market.

North America is ranked second in terms of growth in the organic photodiodes market due to a large number of manufactures present in the region.

The organic photodiodes market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa, and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Organic Photodiodes Market

The global organic photodiodes market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for organic photodiodes. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global organic photodiodes market include:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Rohm Semiconductor

Sharp Microelectronics

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Opto Diode Corporation

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic Corporation

