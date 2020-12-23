Organic Personal Care Products Market Worth to Reach USD 28.41 Billion by 2026

According to the research study,the global Organic Personal Care Products market in 2019 was approximately USD 13.45 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 28.41 Billion by 2026.

Organic products are made using natural resources. These chemical-free products include skin, hair, oral health, cosmetics, body sprays, oils, perfumes, and masculine and feminine hygiene products, among others. The organic and natural personal care market is surging owing to the demand for organic cosmetics. Thus, the introduction of new products and focus on research and development is expected to drive the global Organic Personal Care Products market over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the global Organic Personal Care Products market, but not restricted to include Burt’s Bees; Neutrogena Corporation; Aveda Corporation; Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Amway Corporation; The Body Shop International PLC; Arbonne International LLC; and Yves Rocher SA.

Market Drivers:

The increasing consumption of cosmetics and skin & hair care products and the rising demand for the environment- and animal-friendly products is expected to foster the growth of the global Organic Personal Care Products market. Furthermore, the increasing R&D expenditure to have a better plant or animal extracts introduced into cosmetics will further promote market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding the use of synthetic products are likely to encourage the use of organic materials in the skincare industry. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the advantages of organic products over synthetic counterparts has resulted in an improvement in their demand in the few decades.

Market Segment Dominance:

Skincare category is projected to dominate the global Organic Personal Care Products market during the forecast period

Skincare category is expected to dominate the global Organic Personal Care Products market owing to the rising demand for organic and skin-friendly & sun care products among the consumers. Furthermore, the increasing number of working women, high demand for anti-aging products, and increasing awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle and development of new products, lipsticks, nail polishes, fragrances, and bronzing powders according to consumer preferences is expected to foster market growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominates the global Organic Personal Care Products market

North America held the majority of the market share in 2018. Dominance is attributed to the increasing consumption of organic beauty care products in the region. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of natural products like neem and turmeric in personal care products is having a positive impact on the global Organic Personal Care Products market. Furthermore, favorable regulatory affairs have increased the investments at the domestic level, thereby opening new avenues for the market.

