Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2020-2026

Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients witness a market size of USD 8.12 Billion in 2019 and are predicted to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The antioxidant properties and the existence of herbal extracts in natural and organic personal care products are contributing to the popularity of the products among consumers. Therefore, due to the various benefits, the demand for organic personal care products that are derived from natural ingredients is growing rapidly among men and women. Organic personal care and cosmetic products are used by various individuals globally. Extreme weather conditions have increased the adoption of skincare products such as sunscreen creams, moisturizing creams and lotions, and lotions. Additionally, the increasing trend of using skin and sun care products by men have also contributed to the sales of personal care products increasing health awareness among consumers would eventually contribute to the growth of the global organic personal care and cosmetics market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing R&D expenditure over organic products

Increasing R&D investments along with associated technological innovations in the field of plant extracts and optimization of the process of extraction has increased the production volume of organic personal care ingredients in the market. The increasing R&D expenditure would help in the improvement of plant extracts into different personal care ingredients. Innovations including oligopeptides, used for increasing efficiency and shelf life of goods, are also estimated to have a positive influence on the product demand during the forecast period.

Get the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market-bwc20025/report-sample

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic products

Increasing awareness regarding various benefits of organic over synthetic ingredients has led to a growth in demand for organic personal care ingredients. These products are obtained from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals. Rising awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic products on the skin has paved the way for increasing demand for natural alternatives. This has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new products and enhanced focus on R&D. Therefore, the use of these ingredients has become a key driving factor for the overall cosmetics and wellness industries.

Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Organic Personal Care Ingredients market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International plc, Cargill, Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Evonik Industries, Clariant International Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, GatteFosse SAS, Lubrizol Corporation, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Seppic S.A., Floratech, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Alban Muller International SAS, Rita McQueen Products, Vivimed Labs Ltd., Silab, and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Recent Developments

Ø In April 2019, Dow showcased its latest personal care ingredient innovations, the DOWSIL™ FA PEPS. The technology enables the production of more environmentally sound-makeup and skin care products.

Ø In April 2019, Clariant launched Envisioning beauty at in-cosmetics global 2019. The Envisioning Beauty spearhead five customer need defined clusters, which provide new and existing ingredients to support innovation that future beauty required.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel and Region. Key Players Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International plc, Cargill, Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Evonik Industries, Clariant International Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, GatteFosse SAS, Lubrizol Corporation, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Seppic S.A., Floratech, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Alban Muller International SAS, Rita McQueen Products, Vivimed Labs Ltd., Silab, and other prominent players.

By Type

Organic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

By Product

Natural surfactants

Emollients

Active ingredients

Sugar polymers

Natural Preservatives

Others

By Application

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sale

Online Sale

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market based on the Type, Product, Application, distribution channel coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market-bwc20025/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: