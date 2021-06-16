Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market is Expected to Reach $19.8 Bn, Globally, by 2022

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market Report , published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $19.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the period 2016-2022. Increasing interest towards beauty and personal care coupled with growing health awareness are the key growth propellants of organic personal care and cosmetic products market. North America was the largest market, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market revenue, followed by Europe in 2015. Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during 2016-2022.

Organic personal care and cosmetics products made from plant extracts and natural ingredients, contain minimal/low amount of synthetic ingredients. Therefore, these products are perceived as being safer and more beneficial than regular personal care and cosmetic products. Government organizations in various countries are encouraging the use of organic ingredients over synthetic in cosmetic products, thereby supplementing the market growth. Skin care, hair care and makeup cosmetics are widely used organic care products, collectively accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market in 2015.

Operating players in the market are investing in research and development in order to introduce innovative products in the market. The players in the market majorly sell their products through supermarkets, brand outlets, departmental stores, drug stores, non-store retail formats and concept stores. Retail channel generated the highest revenue in the global market. However, owing to high penetration of the internet worldwide coupled with ease of availability and attractive discounts, consumers have been preferring to buy through online sales channel. This trend would ultimately boost online sales of organic personal care and cosmetic products during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market:

Organic personal care and cosmetic products market is expected to grow at a prominent rate of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The skin care segment would continue to dominate the market, accounting nearly one-third of the market size by 2022.

Presently, retail distribution channel dominates the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. However, online channel is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The North America region generates the highest revenue in the global market and would maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include L’Occitane en Provence, LOreal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda and Aubrey Organics. The operating players in the market have adopted expansion and acquisition strategies to remain competitive in the global the market.