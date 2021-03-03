Organic Peroxide Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Organic Peroxide Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global organic peroxide market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for plastics from various end-user industries.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Organic Peroxide Market: Nouryon, Arkema Group, NOF CORPORATION, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, and Novichem Sp. z o.o., among others.

17 Apr 2019: Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has completed a €4 million expansion at Mahad, India which will increase organic peroxides production capacity at the site by 80 percent. The increased capacity will support growing customer demand in India and the Middle East for organic peroxides, essential in the manufacture of polymer-based products such as athletic shoe soles, wind turbines and PVC pipes.

“This expansion allows us to better serve our customers and build upon our strong market presence, particularly in the PVC, acrylics and thermoset resin segments,” said Amit Salagare, Mahad Site Manager at Nouryon. “It also reflects our commitment to the site and steadfast efforts to strengthen the local manufacturing sector,” Salagare added.

22 Jun 2020: Nouryon has completed a project to more than double capacity for organic peroxides at its plant in Itupeva, Brazil. The expansion will add capacity for products including methyl ethyl ketone peroxides (MEKP) as well as dibenzyl peroxide (BPO) pastes and waxes. These are essential ingredients used in the production of composites serving fast-growing markets such as wind turbines and civil construction.

“This investment in Itupeva has transformed our site into a state-of-the-art production facility and gives our composites customers greater supply reliability across our entire organic peroxides product portfolio,” said Alain Rynwalt, Vice President of Polymer Catalysts at Nouryon. One key upgrade at the site is installation of an advanced Safety Instrumented System (SIS).

01/09/2014: Arkema, the world’s second leading producer of organic peroxides, announces the construction of a new organic peroxide plant on its Changshu site in China. This investment will help double the site’s production capacity.By doubling its production capacity in China, Arkema will continue to support the strong growth in the organic peroxide market in Asia, a region in which the Group is also a producer in India, South Korea and Japan.

The new Changshu plant is due to come on stream in early 2016.

Market Overview:

Increasing Demand from Coatings Applications

– Coatings is one of the largest applications of organic peroxides. They are well suited for the coating resin synthesis and are used as curing agents for coatings. They are preferred, owing to the advantages such as:

– More polymer chains generated, with lower molecular weight

– Radicals generated are more selective, reducing hydrogen abstraction (crosslinking)

– Less long chain branching, better control over molecular weight and viscosity.

– Factors, such as increasing construction activities worldwide, majorly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and increasing production of furniture have been driving the demand for paints and coatings, which has been further increasing the demand for and production of crude tall oil derivatives.

– Fast growth in emerging and frontier markets in South and Southeast Asia, is expected to continue balancing the ongoing slowdown in China and many developed markets. At the same time, governments are expected to ramp up efforts to encourage private participation in infrastructure development plans.

– In India, the government has been actively providing a boost to housing construction, as it aims to provide homes to about 1.3 billion people. The country is likely to witness investments worth around USD 1.3 trillion in housing, over the next seven years, and the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new houses. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70%, by 2024, in the country.

– Owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market for organic peroxide is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia Pacific is the largest market for organic peroxide occupying a share of around 40% and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow at a healthy rate.

– China is one of the largest producers of plastic materials in the world, accounting for approximately 30% of the global plastics production. The country has the convenience of low-cost raw materials and labor.

– Plastics is the largest end-user industry for the aluminum hydroxide market. Chinese production of bio-based (rather than petroleum-based) biodegradable plastics is likely to double by 2022, which is expected to drive the market demand.

– China is the largest pulp and paper producing country in the world, due to large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is inexpensive. Forest cover is increasing in China, due to government afforestation initiatives. While this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues. As the largest wood importer in the world with complex and opaque supply chains, significant challenges are also present.

– China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. With the increasing demand for organic and inorganic chemicals globally, the demand for hydrogen peroxide from this sector is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Organic Peroxide Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Organic Peroxide market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

