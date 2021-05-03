Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Key Players - Heilongjiang Agriculture Co. Ltd., Newman's Own, Shandong Longli Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Green Organic Vegetable Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., Cedarlane, Lundberg Family Farms and Dean Foods Co.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Size Worth USD 56 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 8%

With the growing focus on all things “natural”, the organic fruits and vegetables market is expected to rise in popularity among health-conscious consumers. Fruits and vegetables are grown using the organic process, which involves raising and nourishing plants and crops without using any chemicals from pre-harvest to post-harvest. The Organic Fruits & Vegetables market is expected to generate million dollar opportunity for companies engaged in Organic Fruits & Vegetables products.

The organic fruits & vegetables market is expected to reach at USD 56 billion with a CAGR 8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for products which are labeled with organic mark are extraordinary opportunities for farmers and food manufacturing companies.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for organic products is driving farmers across the world to cultivate crops, which include fruits and vegetables in this segment. the constantly rising demand serves as an opportunity for supermarkets and food store chains to diversify and widen their offerings of organic food, at more competitive prices. The organic production does not use pesticides and fertilizers that help to increase the production of phytochemicals such as vitamins and antioxidants into fruits and vegetables.

On the contrary, Increased demand for additional natural resources, such as land, water to meet the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables, is attributed to lower organic production yields relative to conventional yields.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Segmental Insights

On basis of product type, the organic fruits and vegetables market is classified into organic fruit and organic vegetables. fruits segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue . This is due to the rising awareness about the healthy and safe food combined with increased awareness about the health benefits that is shown by the consumption of organic fruit item to its large market share Fruits are high in nutrients and are highly recommended by doctors for maintaining good health.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Regional Insights

Organic fruits and vegetables are most common in North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America dominated the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market in the previous years. Europe also represents a growing market for organic fruits and vegetables. Owing to the rise in health consciousness among individuals, Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is also a growing market for organic fruits. Organic crop production and consumption is rising tremendously in Asia, both in China and India, and is becoming a global producer of organic crops.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Competition Scenario

Heilongjiang Agriculture Co. Ltd., Newman’s Own, Shandong Longli Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Green Organic Vegetable Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., Cedarlane, Lundberg Family Farms and Dean Foods Co. are among the key market players in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market:

By Product Type:

Organic Fruit

Organic Vegetables

By Form:

Fresh

Frozen

Puree

Powdered

By End user:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Super markets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Sale Channel

Others

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

