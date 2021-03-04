Organic Food And Beverages Market Will Surge to USD 620.00 Billion by 2026
This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the organic food and beverages industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the organic food and beverages industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the organic food and beverages market during the upcoming years.
According to the report, the global organic food and beverages market in 2019 was around USD 220.00 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.0% and is anticipated to reach around USD 620.00 Billion by 2026.
The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the organic food and beverages industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.
Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the organic food and beverages industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the organic food and beverages market.
The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the organic food and beverages industry. The organic food and beverages market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.
The global organic food and beverages market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. A massive rise in the demand for organic food and beverages in the food & beverage industry sectors is likely to act as a key driver of the global organic food and beverages market.
The organic food and beverages market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the organic food and beverages industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of a different type, and application, and region. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the organic food and beverages industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the organic food and beverages industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.
The organic food and beverages market is segmented based on organic food, organic beverages, and distribution channel. On the basis of organic food segmentation, the market is classified into organic fruits & vegetables, organic meat, fish & poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen & processed foods, and others. On the basis of organic beverages segmentation, the market is classified into organic non-dairy products, organic coffee & tea, organic beer & wine, and others. On the basis of distribution channel segmentation, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, internet retailing, and others.
Top Market Players
Some of the essential players operating in the organic food and beverages market, but not restricted to include Amy’s Kitchen Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Private Label Companies, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Everest, Cargill, Inc., United Natural Foods Incorporated, Danone, Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, Cargill, Inc.,Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Co., ConAgra Brand, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, The J. M. Smucker Co., Dole Food Company, Inc., Horizon Organic, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Eden Foods Inc, among others.
The taxonomy of the organic food and beverages industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:
Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Organic Food Analysis
- Organic Fruits & Vegetables
- Organic Meat
- Fish & Poultry
- Organic Dairy Products
- Organic Frozen & Processed Foods
- Others
Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Organic Beverages Analysis
- Organic Non-Dairy Products
- Organic Coffee & Tea
- Organic Beer & Wine
- Others
Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Stores
- Internet Retailing
- Others
Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:
- Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable
- Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward
- Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market
- Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data
- Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis
- Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications
- Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios
- Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant
- Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market
- Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward
- Technological Roadmap, Patents Analysis, Potential Substitutes, and Technical Analysis
- The professionally substantiated market research report study is calculated, constructed, and assembled by implementing a Robust Research Methodology. The Triangular Process comprises a buoyant mix of Exhaustive Primary Research (focused interviews, questionnaires, and ad-hoc surveys) and Extended Secondary Research (paid external databases, proprietary in-house database, and publically-available validated sources), where it is finally triangulated and validated through in-house industry experts, industry leaders, and independent consultants through a tri-level quality check practice.