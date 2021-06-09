Organic Electronics Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | AGC INC., BASF SE, COVESTRO AG, Evonik Industries AG, H.C. Starck Inc., Heliatek GmbH, Merck Group

The Organic Electronics Market would portray a significant CAGR by 2027, as per the latest report published by Allied Market Research.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Organic Electronic Market by Material (Semiconductor, Conductive and Dielectric & substrate), and Application (Display, Lighting, Battery, Conductive Ink and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market including dynamic growth factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. Moreover, it provides a study of major market players and their recent market strategies to aid new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to devise profitable business strategies. The report offers a detailed study of various strategies adopted by market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

The Organic Electronics Market report includes an overview of the market, SWOT analysis of the major market players along with financial analysis, portfolio analysis of services and products, and business overview. Moreover, the report includes the latest market developments such as market expansion, joint ventures, product launches for stakeholders to better understand the long-term profitability of the market.

Major segmentation:

The report includes segmentation of the Organic Electronics Market on the basis of type, application, and geography. The study offers an in-depth study on each segment in the market that makes it advantageous to stakeholders and market players to gain a competitive understanding.

The market is analyzed based on geographical penetration along with a study of market performance in each region such as across several regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Covid-19 scenario:

The Organic Electronics Market has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown across several countries resulted in disruption of the supply chain and increased the raw material prices. This negatively affected the market growth.

Major market players

The report includes a detailed analysis of top players in the Organic Electronics Market including AGC INC., BASF SE, COVESTRO AG, Evonik Industries AG, H.C. Starck Inc., Heliatek GmbH, Merck Group, Novaled GmbH, POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG and Sumitomo Corporation, which are profiled in this report.

The competitive analysis of these companies offers a detailed business overview, portfolio analysis of services and products. These companies have adopted various strategies such as partnership, joint ventures, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration to maintain a foothold in the market and help stakeholders understand the market.

Organic Electronic Segmentation

By Material

Semiconductor

Conductive

Dielectric and Substrate

By Application

Display

Lighting

Battery

Conductive ink

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key players

AGC INC.

BASF SE

COVESTRO AG

Evonik Industries AG

H.C. Starck Inc.

Heliatek GmbH

Merck Group

Novaled GmbH

POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG

Sumitomo Corporation

