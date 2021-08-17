Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global organic and natural pet food market reached a value of US$ 22.8 Billion in 2020. Natural pet food includes various organic ingredients that do not contain chemical preservatives, synthetic coloring, GMOs, antibiotics, etc. These natural ingredients aid pets in boosting immunity, preventing digestive disorders, enhancing metabolism, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, improving life expectancy, etc. Based on texture, organic pet food is extensively available in the form of treats, liquid supplements, pellets, snacks, kibble, etc.

The rising prevalence of pet humanization and the elevating concerns of pet owners towards the negative impact of artificial food on pet health are driving the demand for organic and natural pet food. The improving living standards and increasing disposable income levels of consumers are leading to the widespread adoption of premium pet care products. Furthermore, the growing consumer inclination towards natural pet food with customized meal plans and diets is also contributing to online product sales. Additionally, the rising availability of organic pet food across numerous distribution channels and the expanding e-commerce sector are propelling the product demand. Apart from this, the emergence of innovative product variants with high nutritional content and flavor enhancers will continue to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

PetGuard Holdings LLC

Newman’s Own LLC

Nestle

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company Inc.

Lily’s Kitchen

Avian Organics

Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks

Yarrah

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

