Organic Acids Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | Celanese Corporation, Corbion NV, DOW Chemical

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- , Celanese Corporation, Corbion NV, DOW Chemical, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Eastman Chemicals Company, Elekeiroz S.A, Feichang acid chemicals Co., Ltd., Fuso chemical co. ltd, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu sopo chemical co. ltd, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Myriant Corporation, Nature Works LLC, Shandong Liaocheng Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc among other domestic and global players.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Organic acids market is expected to grow with a growth rate of 5.89% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for convenience foods and technology, as well as the production of organic acids from renewable energy sources is one of the factors contributing to the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Organic acid is a type of organic compact that usually contains acids. Organic acids are used in variety of applications such as bakery, milk, animal feed, beverages and medicines. These are more beneficial for bacterial control during production of industrial feed in comparison to the antibiotics used for the same purpose.

In addition, increased demand for organic acids in the health care sector, population growth and GDP growth are the main contributors to organic acids. Also, the market offers variety of opportunities for market players, due to rising income and the rapid growth of the world economy. On the other hand, strict rules on the relative production of organic acids in North America and Europe restraint the growth of the organic acids market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Acids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Based on type, the organic acids market is segmented into acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, succinic acid, gluconic acid, ascorbic acid, fumaric acid, propionic acid and others.

Based on source, the organic acids market is segmented into biomass, molasses, starch, chemical synthesis, and agro-industrial residue.

Based on end-user, the organic acids market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feed, chemicals & industrial, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agriculture.

Global Organic Acids Market Country Level Analysis

Organic acids market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, source, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the organic acids market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Due to increased demand for organic acids in countries such as China and India, Asia-Pacific has been accounted for the largest market share for organic acids market and due to the increased awareness of the health benefits of organic acids, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast time span. The relatively lower operating costs in this area allow manufacturers to have competitive pricing on a global platform. Countries in this area are less strict about the export and domestic marketing of food additives, in terms of regulations. Organic acids are widely produced in China and exported to foreign markets .

Research strategies and tools used-:

Organic acids market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to organic acids market.

