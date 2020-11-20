Order the beautiful Batman lamp, officially licensed by DC Comics, at a great price

If you’re a Batman fanatic, here are an accessory to install on your desk. This is an officially licensed DC Comics lamp with our favorite hero as well as the projector that allows you to send the famous bat signal on your wall.

A wonderful lamp for Batman fans

This item consists of the Batman figure, which is located directly above the searchlight that the cop James Gordan turns on when he has to call the Dark Knight. The lamp is full of details, we can even see the famous gargoyles that we find in the buildings of Gotham upstairs.

This lamp is powered by a USB cable so you can connect it to your PC and it will light up at the same time as your PC. In terms of dimensions, it measures 28 inches high and 19 inches deep.

It is normally marketed for 49.90 euros, but right now you can have it for 36.19 euros, an offer to add style to your office. And to check out the adventures of Batman, here is a good plan for a super QLED 4K UHD TV.

Why are you being seduced?

A quality lamp Official license USB connection

