Orban sets conditions for acceptance of EU corona aid | free press

Hungary’s so-called child protection law has been met with fierce criticism across Europe. A deletion has been ruled out for Prime Minister Orban as a condition of the Corona reconstruction fund.

Budapest (dpa) – Hungary will not accept EU money from the Corona reconstruction fund if Brussels makes it dependent on the repeal of the law restricting information about homosexuality and transsexuality.

This was ordered by Hungary’s right-wing national prime minister, Viktor Orban, in an ordinance published in the Hungarian Official Gazette late Friday night. The EU commission has been investigating legal action against the law for weeks because it targets non-heterosexual people.

The EU commission is delaying the approval of Hungary’s corona reconstruction plan “because of the political rejection of national legislation for the protection of children”, according to Orban’s regulation. In this context, Hungary will only accept an agreement in which “the European Commission will not impose any condition on Hungary that does not apply to other Member States”.

The Hungarian Child Protection Act has been criticized for prohibiting children from accessing information about non-heterosexual lifestyles. Orban is also planning a referendum on this. The EU commission has not yet approved Hungary’s plan for spending corona funds, but so have other EU countries. However, the EU commission has not yet made an explicit link to the controversial Hungarian law.

Several national plans for the EU’s so-called Development and Resilience Facility have already been approved, including the German one. According to current calculations, approximately EUR 7.2 billion has been set aside for Hungary.