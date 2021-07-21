Orban launches referendum on sex education | free press

In Hungary, people are believed to vote on a controversial gay law. The right-wing conservative government leader Viktor Orban calls on the citizens of the country to say ‘generally no’.

Budapest (AP) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orben has announced a referendum on a controversial law targeting non-heterosexual people.

Among other things, the law prohibits advertising in which homosexuals or transsexuals appear as part of normality. The European Commission considers it discriminatory and has taken steps against Hungary.

Orban argues that the law allows parents to decide how they want their children to be raised sexually. He accused the EU of demanding that activists from LGBT associations provide sex education in Hungarian kindergartens and schools, “as is already the case in Western Europe”.

Five questions for the referendum

Orban listed five questions for the referendum: whether Hungarians are in favor of minors being sexually informed without their parents’ consent, whether gender reassignment in children can be promoted, and whether gender reassignment in children is allowed. It should also be asked whether children should have access to media reports that may affect their sexual development, as well as media reports about gender changes.

Orban called on Hungarians to say “no” to these five questions. He cited the 2016 referendum, which targeted the admission of refugees, as a model. “Brussels wanted to force immigrants on us at the time,” Orban said. “We managed to stop it at the time, together we will succeed this time. The 2016 referendum was invalid due to lack of participation.

A few hours before Orban’s announcement, the government lifted the referendum ban previously in force due to the corona pandemic.