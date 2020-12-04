Orban criticizes the EU and praises Brexit as a solution | Free press

Hungary, together with Poland, is currently holding the EU and its budget plans under control with a blockade. Regarding Brexit and the rapid approval of vaccines in Britain, Prime Minister Orban is now following his criticism of the EU.

Budapest (AP) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has found a new topic for criticism of the EU.

Citing that, unlike in Britain, no coronavirus vaccine has yet been approved in the EU, Orban said: “Anyone who has left (the EU) is going their own way, seeking their own solutions, improve health. and protect the lives of its citizens faster than we who have stayed (in the EU) ». The right-wing politician responded to this on the Hungarian state radio on Friday.

Recently, the UK drug regulatory authority MHRA became the first body in the world to grant emergency approval for the corona vaccine developed by Biontech and Pfizer. Orban described this as a “slap in the face” to the EU.

Critics say Orban is in constant conflict with the EU over the dismantling of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary. Hungary, together with Poland, is currently blocking decisions on the EU budget and on corona economic aid worth billions, because the EU wants to make compliance with the rule of law in EU states a condition for the distribution of money.