Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Skyrocketing Growth at a CAGR of +34% and reach $3.74 billion by 2028 by Leading Vendors: Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma

The global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market was worth $1.15 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +34% and reach $3.74 billion by 2028.

Oral administration is currently not possible for biologics. Barriers in the gastrointestinal tract severely limit the systemic absorption of biologics.

The oral biologics and biosimilar market covered inthis report is segmented by therapy into lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors. It is also segmented by disease into asthma, crohn’s disease, carcinoma, arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, sarcoma, psoriasis and others.

Top Key Players:

Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd. and Allergan plc.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.

Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market By Therapy:

Lymphocyte Modulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market By Disease:

Asthma

Crohn`S Disease

Carcinoma

Arthritis

Diabetes

Multiple Myeloma

Enterocolitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Sarcoma

Psoriasis and Others

Table of content in the Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market report as follows:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market new Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

