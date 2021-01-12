Optometry Equipment Market 2021 Enhancements and Demand Analysis – Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering Inc

Optometry Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Optometry Equipment Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The optometry equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, and increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment.

For instance, the total number of persons with visual impairment and blindness is increasing, globally. The number of people with age-related eye diseases is assumed to be on the rise with the increasing life expectancy. Cataract is still the major cause of visual impairment and blindness, globally, but other age-related eye diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy (DR), and degenerative myopia, are becoming more prevalent in the developed countries. Cataract is the most prevalent eye disease in the world and is a major cause of visual loss in the developing as well as the developed countries. A number of risk factors have been suggested for cataract, age-related macular degeneration, and glaucoma, yet only a few have been well established. Hence, as a result of these eye diseases, there is an increase in the adoption of the optometry equipment for treating eye disorders, and thereby, helping in the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The optometry equipment market is moderately competitive and consists of various small and large surgical/medical device manufacturing companies that are offering products for ophthalmic diagnostics and treatments.

The market is competitive in nature. It is dominated by participants, such as the Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering Inc., and NIDEK CO. LTD, among others.

Key Market Trends:

OCT Scanner is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue share in the Retina Examination

Optical coherent tomography scanner (OCT) is expected to hold the largest revenue share in terms of the retina examination segment. The primary factors attributed for the major revenue is due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions, such as glaucoma and scotoma. These are the key causes that are contributing to the dominance. According to the National Institute of Health Statistics, in 2017 approximately 2.7 million population in the United States are aged 40 and above had glaucoma in their eyes. And the presence of the well-established healthcare and insurance system is also helping in the growth of the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

