optimal protection and all the advantages of a VPN for only 1.99 € / month

Safe navigation on the Internet has become a luxury over the years. Threats are multiplying, and successfully addressing the multitude of threats requires daily attention. You can rely on a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your data. A service that offers you anonymity and at the same time secures your connection. Sometimes expensive services that are now numerous and so difficult to know who to turn to. But the answer has been found with the promotion implemented by CyberGhost VPN. And with good reason, with a 4.8 / 5 rating on Trustpilot, it’s the most secure and best-rated VPN out there. Impeccable quality, as attested by its 38 million users around the world.

a VPN for only 1.99 € / month

To celebrate the summer, CyberGhost VPN is lowering its prices and offering its services through a one-year subscription for € 1.99 / month + 3 months for free. A boon for internet users looking for security, especially since the service is guaranteed to be satisfied or refunded for 45 days. In this way you can test the quality of service and assess it according to your needs. An attractive offer, especially since a VPN has become indispensable for safe web surfing.

Surf without limits thanks to Cyberghost Vpn

With CyberGhost VPN you can secure your online activities by anonymizing your internet access in order to stay safe from prying eyes. Become invisible on the web thanks to VPN protocols and advanced encryption, which prevents any monitoring of your activities and at the same time protects you from hackers and cookies, even in unsecured WiFi networks. Despite a growing number of competitors, CyberGhost VPN easily tops the cart.

And for good reason, you can access 6,900+ servers spread across the world. The ability for you to access the services available in countries other than your own without leaving your seat. So, if you’re a subscriber to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, or Hulu, you can bypass the geographic restrictions set by those services. Netflix’s Japanese catalog is not the same as the one available in France. So if you want to enjoy the multitude of anime there, all you have to do is connect to a Japanese server and let the magic work its magic. A process of just a few seconds that can change the way you consume content from streaming platforms.

A protected connection from A to Z.

CyberGhost VPN offers a service like no other with its OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard protocols. 256-bit AES encryption, strict no-logs policy, DNS and IP leak protection, everything is done to keep you safe from threats. Another benefit of CyberGhost VPN: its state-of-the-art servers that enable instant connections and unprecedented speeds. Unlimited traffic and bandwidth that gives you the best VPN speeds on the market. In addition, CyberGhost VPN, like streaming platforms, offers its services on Windows as well as MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux, FireTV and even Chrome and Firefox. Are you afraid of having to log out all the time? Do not worry. CyberGhost VPN allows you to connect to 7 different devices at the same time. Your navigation is then also protected there. And should you ever have a problem, 24/7 live support is there to help.

As a reminder: The 1-year subscription for CyberGhost VPN currently costs 1.99 € / month + 3 months free. To find out more, just click the button below. Get CyberGhost VPN now and increase your digital protection while enjoying the entire internet without worrying about prying eyes!