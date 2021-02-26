Optical Waveguide Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends & Industry Analysis by Key Players & Forecast – 2027

Optical interconnect is a mode of communication through optical cables. It is used to transform the signals from electrical to optical with less frequency dependent loss and high bandwidth. Optical interconnect can be categories into two main types namely optical fiber, and the optical waveguide. The optical waveguide is an element that interconnects various devices of optical integrated circuits. However, the optical wave travels in the waveguide in different optical modes that help in solving the data traffic congestion with low power consumption. The optical waveguide can also aid in handling the significant amount of data generation from data center along with cloud computing with high bandwidth. The optical waveguide has unique features such as biocompatible, enables distributed sensing, high bandwidth, resistant to electromagnetic noise such as motors, radios, and operates at high speed.

Optical Waveguide Market:Drivers and Restraints

Optical waveguide market is witnessing maximum growth owing to expanding in the adoption of electronic devices, data traffic coupled with a handling of the significant amount of data generation by the data center, and cloud computing with high speed. Moreover, rising internet connectivity, demand for bandwidth, and low power consumption are some of the factors that can boost the demand for optical waveguide over the forecast period. However, high installation cost optical waveguide for data communication areas such as data centers, and slow introduction of various optical waveguide related technologies may hamper the growth of optical waveguide market in near future.

Optical Waveguide Market:Segmentation

The optical waveguidemarket has been classified on the basis of waveguide type, material type, fabrication process, optical interconnection, and application.

Based on waveguide type, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Planar Waveguide

Channel Waveguide

Based on the material type, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Semiconductor Waveguides

Electro-optic Waveguides

Glass Waveguides

Silicon Waveguides

Polymers Waveguides

Others

Based on the fabrication process, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Microreplication Method

Lithography Method

Photo-address Method

Based on application, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Tablet PC

Inspection Devices

Super High Vision

High-performance Server, Computing, Router

Printers

Medical Equipment

Aircraft & Automobiles

Others

Optical Waveguide Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Western Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Optical Waveguide Market:Key Players

Some players of optical waveguide market are –

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Waveguide Optical Technologies

DigiLens Inc.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

LEONI Fiber Optics Inc.

Prysmian SpA

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Fujikura Limited

