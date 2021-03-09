Optical Modulators Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Thorlabs Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., AA Opto-Electronic, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

The Global Optical Modulators Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Optical Modulators Market was valued at USD 29.06 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.83%, during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Optical Modulators Market are Thorlabs Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., AA Opto-Electronic, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Gooch & Housego Plc., Lightwave Logic, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., APE GmbH, Versawave Technologies Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc._, AMS Technologies AG_ and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– In Jan 2020, II_VI Incorporated, a player in laser optics and subsystems, announced the introduction of its electro-optic modulators based on proprietary crystal technology ultrafast lasers in materials processing. The ongoing efforts to increase the manufacturing sector efficiencies are spurring the demand for next-generation laser systems that can achieve faster materials processing throughput. The companys electro-optic modulators primarily enable ultrafast lasers to generate a series of highly controlled energy pulses at rapid intervals to achieve precision machining tasks such as scribing, drilling, and marking high speed.

– In July 2019 – Hamamatsu Photonics created a spatial light modulator that delivers the highest pulse laser power capability up to 400 GW/square cm, by utilizing its advanced thin-film and circuit designing technologies.

Key Market Trends



Optical Communication Drive the Optical Modulators Market

– Today’s soaring demand for increasing the data transmission rate motivates a great challenge to improve the spectral efficiency of fiber-optical channels. To achieve higher spectral efficiency, exploiting an advanced coded modulation scheme is inevitable. This, coupled with advances in the telecommunication industry, has increased the adoption of optical modulators in Optical Communication. Optical fibers, conceived for fast communication on long distances, are also developing in manifold other industrial and commercial sectors, widening the applicative potentialities of photonic technologies.

– Further, with the advent of optical fiber networks globally, the size, performance and power consumption of the lithium niobate modulators are becoming a crucial factor to be considered for telecoms operators, especially when the data centers and base stations are being forecast to be among the largest electricity users across the telecoms industry.

– The widespread use of optical fibers in communications is boosted by the growing demand for higher performance and speed, forecast a bright future for the optical technology, also because optical fibers are the base for applications in several other applicative contexts. According to Wire Tech World, with 3 billion dollars in 2016, in 2021, the global market of cables, fiber sensors and connectors will reach about 5 billion, with an expectation of 9 billion within 2025, communications sector, ambits where optical fibers are then proposed for highly diversified applications.

– To support the requirement for faster data rates, superior switching techniques, and more intelligent network architectures that can automatically adjust dynamically in response to traffic patterns and, at the same time, be cost-effective, optical modulators can play a substantial role. The trend is anticipated to continue in the future as breakthroughs already attained in the laboratory will be extended to practical deployment, thereby leading to a new generation in fiber optics communications.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– The roll-out of 5G commercial services globally is expected to commence during 2019 – 2020. The market is expected to witness growth by supporting the accelerated build-out of 5G in the United States. Moreover, according to Ericsson, by the end of 2025, the 5G mobile subscription is expected to reach 318 million, which is more than 80% penetration of all the mobile subscriptions in the North America region, which would further fuel the demand for 5G infrastructure.

– Unlocking the full potential of 5G in the United States majorly depends on the extension of fiber deep into the network. However, despite the demand and potential economic benefits of fiber deployment, the United States currently lacks the fiber density in access networks to make the bandwidth advancements necessary to improve the pace of innovation and economic growth.

– Cloud-based enterprise applications are thriving in the North American region. The cloud-based solutions depend on internet connectivity to function in the hosted environment, with 5G enabling much faster internet speed, it will further enhance the connectivity experience.

– The North American region also has the highest monthly mobile data traffic per smartphone, which reached 7.2 gigabytes (GB) by the end of 2017. This data traffic is anticipated to rise to 49 GB by the end of 2023, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

– According to Telecom Advisory Services, in 2019, the United States generated 41.52 million exabytes per month of internet traffic. According to Cisco, the cloud traffic in North America will be 4,860 exabytes per year in 2019. About 10% of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud.

