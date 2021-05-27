Optical Imaging Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report on the optical imaging market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Optical imaging is a rapidly evolving and emerging medical imaging technology, which uses light spectrum to assess optical properties of different body tissues. The world received its first optical imaging device when Carl Zeiss Meditec AG introduced optical coherence tomography devices in 1996. Since then, there have been significant advancements and several new technologies have been introduced in the global optical imaging market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the scope of the report. It also provides an overall information and data analysis of the global optical imaging market with respect to market segments based on technology, application areas as well as geographic regions.

The optical imaging market is segmented based on major technologies into four categories: optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HSI), near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) and photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The optical coherence tomography segment has been further classified into three sub-segments: time-domain OCT, Fourier-domain OCT and full-field OCT. The market for these optical imaging technologies has been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, effectiveness, sales revenue of the devices based on the technologies and geographic presence. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each technology types as well as sub-types of optical imaging technologies has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on the optical imaging market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

The optical imaging market is also segmented based on major application areas of the major optical imaging technologies into seven major categories: ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and biotechnology & research. The market for such applications of optical imaging technologies has been extensively analyzed based on disease prevalence, sales revenue of the required devices based on the optical imaging technologies and their geographic distribution. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each application has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on the optical imaging market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the optical imaging market has been categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global optical imaging market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, and key players’ market share analysis in 2013 in the optical imaging market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the optical imaging market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, ChemImage Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optovue, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

