Optical Fiber Monitoring Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

Global optical fiber monitoring market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The growing importance of data storage and transfer; Internet of Things, increasing demand for the connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and wearables devices are some of the major factors that propel demand for the fiber optics cable. This factor will in turn increase the demand for monitoring solutions that help the network operator to maintain the performance of network. Fiber to the home (FTTH) is now becoming more popular as they run direct fiber optic to individual homes, which allow increased network bandwidth along with, enhance user experience. The increased reach of fiber optic cable recognizes the need of fiber optic monitoring systems for detection of fiber faults from the source to the subscriber.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing application in oil and gas vertical, growing demand for high bandwidth communication, rising government initiatives towards deployment of fiber optics and the restraint of the market are the lack of essential technical personnel and high installation cost.

Segmentation: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market

Global optical fiber monitoring market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, monitoring type, technology, mode type and vertical.

• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into laser, photodiode, 1xn photonic switch, submodule, controller, display, operator and others

In August 2017, The USPTO has granted a patent (# 9,696,512) to M2 Optics Inc. for its fiber optic cable feedthrough the FT adapter. This adapter allows a fiber optic cable to pass through a wide range of panels such as device enclosure without adding any connection point on the panel itself. This patent helps the company to produce new products based on this patent and gives a competitive advantage.

• On the basis of monitoring type, the market is segmented into active fiber monitoring and dark fiber monitoring

In July 2019, ShinewayTech released the upgrade of MTP-200 series OTDR. The new product will offer the unlimited application and convenient features which will helpful in the complicated situations or operations. Through this development company will focus to increase the customer base as well as provide better solution to the challenging market.

• On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into distributed acoustic sensing, distributed temperature sensing, real time thermal rating and others

In October 2016, OptaSense collaborated with Stanford School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences for installation of fiber optic seismic array on the campus. Through OptaSense’s distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology scientists can conduct research in passive seismology. OptaSense DAS system will also supports the study in the fields such as infrastructure monitoring, structural engineering, security and communications. This collaboration will help the company to expand the capabilities of DAS system

• On the basis of mode type, the market is segmented into single mode and multimode

• On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, military & aerospace, healthcare, power & energy, BFSI, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive and others.

In May 2019, NTest announced collaboration with Oman Broadband for providing high speed broadband infrastructure. This broadband infrastructure is designed for full-service, next-generation and emerging private and public fiber-optic networks. This collaboration helps the company to generate more revenue by adding new customers to the broadband system

Competitive Analysis: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market

Some of the major players operating in global optical fiber monitoring market are Fibersonics, Hifi Engineering Inc., OptaSense, NTest Inc., AP Sensing, United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL), Ziebel, Silixa Ltd, CommVerge Solutions, DSIT Solutions Ltd., M2 Optics Inc., Fluke Corporation, AFL, Kingfisher International, FiberStore Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Moog Inc., SQS Vláknova optika a.s., Anritsu Corporation, VeEX Inc., ShinewayTech., II-VI Incorporated KomShine and Sopto among others

Product Launches

In March 2019, Viavi Solutions has announced the launch of improved testing solutions in the portfolio of communications radio tests, including complete automation and Auto-Test features. This benefits the company in terms of enhanced portfolio and will also assist to attract more clients owing to the accessibility of the fully technologically sophisticated product that is the market’s demand

In July 2017, AFL launched the FS200-60 Live PON Troubleshooting OTDR which is a member of FlexScan pocket-sized OTDRs family. This product is best suited for subcontract network installation. This product unable the users to closely detect the events. This product launch helps the company to offer wide range of OTDR products and generate more revenue

In May 2015, M2 Optics Inc. introduced Fiber Lab 3200R platform for Fiber Optic Network Simulation. This product utilizes transparent front panel to increase visibility inside the chassis. It also integrates LED lighting which is remotely controlled. This development helps the company to enhance product portfolio and attract new customers.

Major Highlights of Optical Fiber Monitoring market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Optical Fiber Monitoring market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Optical Fiber Monitoring market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Optical Fiber Monitoring market.

