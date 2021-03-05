Optical Encryption Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Juniper Networks Inc

Optical Encryption Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Optical Encryption Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The optical encryption market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Optical Encryption Market are Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ciena Corporation, ECI Telecom Ltd, Microsemi Corporation, ADVA, Arista Networks, Acacia Communications, Thales E-Security and others.

Regional Outlook of Optical Encryption Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Ciena Corporation announced that Tasmanian Network Pty Limited selected Ciena’s coherent optical solution to address the rising bandwidth needs from the IoT, data center, and 5G services, to serve its end users across the states with mission-critical tasks. The company’s Wavelogic Ai coherent optical solution is said to provide TasNetwork with 42-24 enhanced capacity and efficiency in the network.

– May 2019 – ADVA announced that Colt Technology Services selected the company to deploy ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard security technology, in order to provide it the Ethernet Line Encryption service. The solution provides end-to-end data protection for low-latency and high-speed performance of up to 10 Gbit/s and enables enterprises with sensitive data against security threats.

Key Market Trends:

Layer 1 Encryption is Expected to Witness High Growth

– The fiber optic communication infrastructure was considered to be highly secured than traditional copper infrastructure, as it did not radiate and allowed more resilient tapping. However, the recent trend of cyber-attacks over the years has shown that even fiber optics cables are vulnerable for the attackers to tap in.

– To counter such attacks, organizations, including financial, government institutions, service providers, and data centers, have shown particular interest in increasing the security of data over OTN links. Additionally, few industries have made instances, such as confidentially, authentication, and integrity of data mandatory.

– The encryption of data at Layer 1 with Optical Transport Network ( OTN) provides the network operators the option to secure traffic in OTN efficiently and flexibly, without it affecting the service performance.

– Securing the optical layer with OTN encryption helps companies deliver maximum deployment, which can be rolled into other existing L1 transport network and service models, and provide the means to support new network architectures and revenue-generating services.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Optical Encryption Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

