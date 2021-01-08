Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market Report- Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities | Notal Vision Inc, OptoQuest Inc, Optos Plc, Optovue Inc
ReportsnReports added Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3926452
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Canon USA Inc
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Compact Imaging Inc.
Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl
Duke University
George Washington University
Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
Kubota Vision Inc
Leica Microsystems GmbH
Lumedica Inc
Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp
Notal Vision Inc
OptoQuest Inc
Optos Plc
Optovue Inc
Praevium Research Inc.
Rowiak GmbH
Sinoora Inc.
University of California Berkeley
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Liverpool
University of Pittsburgh
University of Rochester
University of Texas at Austin
Single User License: US $ 4000
Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3926452
Table of Contents in this Report-
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Companies and Product Overview
5.1 Canon USA Inc Company Overview
5.1.1 Canon USA Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Company Overview
5.2.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.3 Compact Imaging Inc. Company Overview
5.3.1 Compact Imaging Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.4 Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl Company Overview
5.4.1 Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.5 Duke University Company Overview
5.5.1 Duke University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.6 George Washington University Company Overview
5.6.1 George Washington University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.7 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Company Overview
5.7.1 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.8 Kubota Vision Inc Company Overview
5.8.1 Kubota Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.9 Leica Microsystems GmbH Company Overview
5.9.1 Leica Microsystems GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.10 Lumedica Inc Company Overview
5.10.1 Lumedica Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.11 Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Company Overview
5.11.1 Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.12 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp Company Overview
5.12.1 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.13 Notal Vision Inc Company Overview
5.13.1 Notal Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.14 OptoQuest Inc Company Overview
5.14.1 OptoQuest Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.15 Optos Plc Company Overview
5.15.1 Optos Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.16 Optovue Inc Company Overview
5.16.1 Optovue Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.17 Praevium Research Inc. Company Overview
5.17.1 Praevium Research Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.18 Rowiak GmbH Company Overview
5.18.1 Rowiak GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.19 Sinoora Inc. Company Overview
5.19.1 Sinoora Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.20 University of California Berkeley Company Overview
5.20.1 University of California Berkeley Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.21 University of Illinois at Chicago Company Overview
5.21.1 University of Illinois at Chicago Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.22 University of Liverpool Company Overview
5.22.1 University of Liverpool Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.23 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview
5.23.1 University of Pittsburgh Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.24 University of Rochester Company Overview
5.24.1 University of Rochester Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
5.25 University of Texas at Austin Company Overview
5.25.1 University of Texas at Austin Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
6 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)- Recent Developments
6.1 Jul 29, 2020: Kubota Vision demonstrates 3D imaging capabilities using AI on PBOS
6.2 Jun 29, 2020: Abbotts imaging altered treatment course in 88% of artery blockages
6.3 Apr 15, 2020: High-res imaging with elastography may accurately detect breast cancer in surgical margins
6.4 Apr 15, 2020: High-resolution imaging coupled with elastography may accurately detect breast cancer in surgical margins
6.5 Apr 13, 2020: Breakthrough technology used to discover eye damage from repeated intravitreal injections
6.6 Feb 28, 2020: Leica Microsystems announces new market representation for Mid-Atlantic medical market
6.7 Feb 19, 2020: Conavi Medical and Japan Lifeline announce MHLW approval of Novasight Hybrid Intravascular Imaging System for Japanese market
6.8 Feb 19, 2020: Duke University and Leica Microsystems establish Center of Excellence in Microscopy
6.9 Feb 11, 2020: AI-based retinal fluid analytics of serial Notal Vision home OCT images offers insights into retinal disease dynamics
6.10 Jan 28, 2020: Artificial intelligence predicts treatment outcome for diabetes-related vision loss
7 Appendix
7.1 Methodology
and more…