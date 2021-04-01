Optical Coating Equipment Market Outlook & Future Growth Opportunities- 2023 | by Material, Technology

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Optical Coating Equipment by Material, Application and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the optical coating equipment market was valued at $3,402 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $4,611 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global optical coating equipment market, followed by Europe and North America.

The increase in scope of application for materials science and engineering across different industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for optical coating equipment. Also, the advancement in fabrication technology for applying thin-film optical coating has profound influence over the market growth and is subsequently the technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth. However, the utilization of state-of-the art technology such as sputtering and ion deposition in the equipment has resulted in high costs of equipment installation and maintenance. Subsequently, is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Players

Alluxa Inc.

Bühler Holding AG

Coburn Technologies Inc.

DuPont

Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC

Optimax Systems Inc.

Optorun Co. Ltd.

Optotech GmbH

Satisloh AG

Ultra Optics

Key Segments

By Material

Reflective Coatings

Antireflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Others

By Technology

Evaporation Deposition

Ion Beam Sputtering

Advanced Plasma Reactive Sputtering

By End-User Industry

Medical

Solar

Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

