Opposition wins in court in toll scandal | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The processing of the failed car toll has not come to an end, even after another questioning by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) before the Bundestag Commission of Inquiry. On Friday, the opposition scored a judicial success.

For the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) it was about submitting log files from Scheuer’s work mailboxes. The decision of a BGH investigating judge, at the disposal of the German news agency, now states that the Commission of Inquiry must gather evidence by asking the President of the Bundestag to provide these log files. Three Scheuer MPs have been affected.

A complaint against the decision is admissible, which the Federal Court of Justice decides on the basis of the decision.

The opposition groups Greens, FDP and Left had called the BGH about the matter. You suspect that Scheuer has not submitted all relevant communications about the failed auto-toll via email inboxes. Scheuer denies this. From the point of view of the opposition, conclusions can be drawn from the log files about the type, frequency, duration and participants of e-mail traffic.

Committee chair Udo Schiefner (SPD) stated that he would thoroughly review the BGH’s 25-page decision and then advise on further steps.

FDP chairman Christian Jung said the log files for the MdB accounts Scheuers and his MdB employees can now be evaluated. Scheuer must now immediately cooperate with the investigative officer appointed by the investigation committee. “As a result, the research work is continuing. We still assume that Andreas Scheuer did not submit all documents to the committee, despite all the statements. “

In new testimony before the Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, Scheuer defended his controversial approach to the failed car toll. The opposition and coalition partner, the SPD, made it clear after the CSU politician said again that key criticisms had not been addressed. Scheuer’s investigation ended after about ten o’clock on Thursday evening.

The opposition accuses Scheuer of serious errors in budgetary and public procurement law at the expense of the taxpayer. He concluded the toll contracts before there was legal certainty. The actually planned operators are claiming 560 million euros in damages after the federal government terminated the contracts following the judgment of the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in the summer of 2019. The ECJ had counted the toll.

Scheuer emphasized several times in the committee that he had acted “to the best of his knowledge and belief”. The CSU politician said before the Berlin questioning that he understood the dissatisfaction with the project. “But the fact is, we did the right thing.” Scheuer once again rejected the toll operators’ millions of demands.

The interrogation of the CSU minister was the last previously scheduled testimony in the inquiry commission, which began its work more than a year ago. For Scheuer, it was the second committee meeting after an initial one-hour hearing in October.

The FDP, the Greens and the Left have long been calling for Scheuer to resign. SPD chairman Kirsten Lühmann said that political responsibility clearly rests with the minister. Legally, however, it makes no sense to say that he is criminally charged in any way.

When asked whether the SPD demanded Scheuer’s resignation, Lühmann said, “No, that’s none of our business.” CSU boss Markus Söder should be asked.

CSU union chairman Ulrich Lange said after Scheuer’s questioning that the allegations against the minister had not been confirmed at any time. Scheuer was “clearly relieved”.