Opposition: German government must help Greece | free press

Berlin (DPA) – Opposition parties in the Bundestag have criticized Germany’s failure to send aid to Greece due to numerous wildfires.

“The federal government must participate in aid measures for Greece within the framework of the current free capacity,” said Franziska Brantner, Green’s spokeswoman for European policy at the German news agency in Berlin. “In addition, we have long called on the Greens to the federal government to purchase a fire-fighting aircraft for Germany, but also for European solidarity.”

Meanwhile, German fire-fighting helicopters could also help. “In the medium term, we need to strengthen the European Civil Protection Mechanism and align it with the climate crisis and its consequences,” said Brantner.

«Danger also present in Central Europe»

The FDP parliamentary group’s forest policy spokesman, Karlheinz Busen, told the dpa that the federal government should have been actively involved in expanding Europe’s firefighting aircraft fleet long ago. “The wildfires currently raging in the European Mediterranean and Turkey have already reached devastating proportions. The enormous drought of recent years shows that this danger is also present in Central Europe and that larger forest fire scenarios are also reasonably realistic in Germany.” Germany must also quickly acquire its own fire-fighting aircraft.

“Natural disasters such as major forest fires require European strength and joint commitment. That is why we cannot leave the six other EU countries that are already involved in the European firefighting aircraft fleet alone,” said Busen. “To fight large fires, we need not only many, but also large fire-fighting aircraft, for example converted jumbo jets. In addition, due to its central location in Europe, Germany is ideally suited as a base for a fleet of fire-fighting aircraft.”

Germany has so far sent no aid to the region affected by forest fires. A federal state’s ability to send fire brigades to Greece is currently being checked, said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Home office defends itself

Since the start of the fires, Greece, Albania, Italy, North Macedonia and Turkey have requested support through the EU. The federal government was also directly asked for help. “Most of the states mentioned have asked for support from fire-fighting aircraft that Germany does not have,” the spokesman said.

Until now, police and armed forces helicopters could be used to fight aerial fires in Germany, although some police helicopters could only carry a relatively small amount of water.