Opposition criticizes late evacuation in Kabul | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the dramatic development in Afghanistan, the federal government’s approach to evacuating German citizens and former local workers has been criticized. The opposition accuses Zwart-Red of reacting much too late.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) announced on Sunday evening that the first members of the German embassy would be flown out ‘during the day’. In addition, the Bundeswehr transport planes should take off Monday night to assist with the evacuation. The embassy in Kabul was closed and the employees there were taken to the military section of the airport.

FDP: Those responsible “failed across the board”

Earlier this weekend, Islamist insurgents had captured other major cities in the crisis state and also surrounded the capital, Kabul. On Sunday evening, Taliban fighters then entered the metropolis and also occupied the presidential palace.

External FDP expert Alexander Graf Lambsdorff told the “world” that Foreign Minister Maas, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had failed all along the way. The federal government was unable to allow local personnel to leave the country in time – that was “embarrassing”.

Groenen: “It is incomprehensible”

Green party leader Anton Hofreiter told the German news agency on Sunday evening: “You have to wonder why the federal government seems so surprised by the rapid advance of the Taliban.” The federal government must act very quickly now. “It is incomprehensible why people were not removed from Afghanistan at the latest a week ago with the possibility to issue visas in Germany.”

Left: Federal government acts “outrageously”

The party leader of the Left in the Bundestag, Jan Korte, told the dpa: “How the federal government, especially Foreign Minister Maas, did in the evacuation of German embassy employees, NGO employees and Afghan local employees is outrageous and lives in While other countries have been flying their relatives out of Afghanistan for days, the federal government is only now making efforts to send planes to Kabul.”

AfD: ‘Federal government overslept’

AfD faction leader Alexander Gauland told the Welt: “The federal government apparently missed the time to get the German citizens and local employees who worked for us to safety in a timely manner.” You must now do everything you can to get all Germans and the local staff and their families in – if necessary under the protection of the Bundeswehr.

SPD on the defensive

The leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, had already rejected the charges against Foreign Minister Maas on Sunday. “Heiko Maas is not only leading the task force to rescue German citizens and embassy staff, but has also secured the departure of Afghan local staff and other people who have been operating on the ground in recent weeks outside the support of the Bundeswehr.” He is also in constant contact with international partners.

When asked why the evacuations came so late on Sunday evening, foreign expert Markus Kaim of the Science and Politics Foundation said in the ZDF “heute journal”: “I think the American secret services (announced on Tuesday) that they assumed that 30 to 90 days would be enough to hold Kabul. Then the city would just fall.” He thinks development this way was unpredictable, Kaim said.

Bundestag must decide on evacuation

The federal government wants to settle the mandate for the evacuation mission this Wednesday in the cabinet meeting. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) informed the group leaders by telephone on Sunday evening, the German news agency learned from participants. The Bundestag should discuss and decide on this next week.