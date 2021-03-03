Opportunity to be used on the PC screen AOC 24B2XHM2 24 “FHD VA panel 4 ms VGA / HDMI 1.4

Watching humorous videos, documentaries or films is a very entertaining pastime. The most important thing in these conversation sessions is that the picture is great and the screen is big enough for the comfort of the eyes. A high-contrast screen with high resolution and beautiful colors is ideal. This offer for the AOC 24B2XHM2 display is current as it currently costs less than 90 euros.

AOC 24B2XHM2: Choose the optimum

This AOC 24B2XHM2 computer monitor is perfect for watching Blu-ray video with high quality images. With a width of 24 inches, your film or series can be displayed in Full HD (1920 × 1080). If you use your computer for study or work instead, you can enjoy good viewing comfort. It has a refresh rate of 75Hz which is fine for viewing footage of all genres.

The response time is 4 ms, which is quite slow, but sufficient if you are working or watching series, for example. It supports 16.7 million colors and has a high contrast of 3000: 1 / 20,000,000: 1. This capacity is explained by the VA panel which filters the light from the backlight well to make a deep black. This system increases the color quality and thus provides detailed images.

The viewing angle (horizontal and vertical) is 78 °, which is ideal for a multi-person movie session. In addition, the 16: 9 aspect ratio is a perfect tool for watching movies. In addition, various functions are integrated to improve your experience, e.g. B. Low Blue Light technology and Flicker Free technology. You can also set the angle of inclination between -3.5 / + 21.5 ° as required.

The AOC screen has several connectivity devices, including VGA and HDMI ports. A 1.8 m HDMI cable is also supplied with the screen. The product weighs 2.7 kg for dimensions (W × D × H), including the stand, of 54.01 × 41.98 × 18.68 cm. The MTBF reliability, or simply the average uptime, is 50,000 hours, or about 6 years.

Please note that the AOC 24B2XHM2 PC monitor has a 3 year limited warranty. On top of that, it only costs € 86.47, usually around € 150. By purchasing this product you will save more than € 60.

3 Benefits Of Buying This Pc Screen?

High contrast and high quality colors with the full HD resolution of the VAU panel on a 24-inch screen, perfect for displaying all types of content.

