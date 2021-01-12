Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of herbal tea Market

The global herbal tea market accounted for US$ 3254.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5252.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%

The report "Global Herbal Tea Market, By Raw Materials (Green Tea, Black Tea, and Yellow Tea), By Flavor Type (Chamomile, Ginger, Hibiscus, Fruit, Lemongrass, and Peppermint), By Product Type (Syrups, Premixes, Powdered Ready To Drink, and Liquid Ready To Drink), By Packaging Type (Loose Tea, Paper Pouches, Tea Bags, Carton Packs, and Can Packaging), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".

Key Highlights:

In November 2018, Nestlé launched the first product developed by its new incubator team in China. Xingshan is a new brand of ready-to-drink herbal drinks and soups made with traditional Chinese ingredients, for busy urban professionals.

In February 2019, Nestle announced that KitKat Green Tea Matcha is inspired by one of the most popular of the 350 KitKat varieties that have been available in Japan over the years. The brand is a household name there, popular for gifting and with tourists looking for an interesting souvenir.

Analyst View:

Growing health awareness

High caffeine levels in the body are expected to cause prolonged ailments because of which a number of medical practitioners are condemning its widespread usage. Since, herbal tea is free of caffeine; the market is experiencing heavy demand consumers in the current times. As customers become increasingly wary of their health, herbal products have become the watchword of the people. This has given a boost to the market for herbal tea and has created growth spaces for competitors. Furthermore, the autoxidizing properties of herbal tea have also led to their usage amongst a large part of the population. Owing to the fat-burning properties of this tea, the rise of the health industry has underhandedly contributed to the growth of the market.

Growing usage of green tea in beauty and skin treatments

Green tea has catechins, which make it anti-bacterial. It is, thus, used in curing acne and regulating hormonal imbalances. The main benefit of green tea in this regard is that it protects one from skin cancer due to its anti-oxidant properties. It contains several antioxidants as well as enzymes, amino acids, and phytochemicals like polyphenols along with vitamin B, folate, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and caffeine. Green tea is found helpful in flushing out toxins from our body, thus doing natural detoxification. It aids in healing blemishes and scars, reduces inflammation, and enhances the skin’s elasticity.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Herbal Tea Market"

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global herbal tea market accounted for US$ 3254.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5252.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of raw materials, flavor type, product type, packaging type, and region.

By raw materials, green herbal tea provides wider spectrum of varieties and new product developments in relation to black herbal tea.

By flavor type, peppermint herbal tea relieves muscle spasms and is used widely. Herbal tea made from chamomile flowers can be helpful in insomnia.

By product type, premixes are being widely used as it is easy to carry anywhere and is favorable in every season.

By packaging type, the global herbal tea market is categorized into loose tea, paper pouches, tea bags, carton packs, and can packaging

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. This owes to the acceptance of the people towards herbal foods and beverages, and a history of tea consumption.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global herbal tea market includes Nestle, Unilever, Mothers Parkers Tea, Global Herbitech, Typhoo, Coffee Inc., Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd, Martin Bauer Group, Tata Global Beverages, and Adagio Teas.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

