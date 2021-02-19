Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of Global Frozen Vegetables Market Market

The report “Global Frozen Vegetables Market, By Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, and Others), By End User (Food Service Industry, and Retail Customers), By Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, the Bonduelle Group has recently entered into an acquisition agreement with the LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable production firm.

Analyst View:

Increase in demand and consumption of frozen foods in the emerging markets has significantly fueled the growth of the global frozen food market. The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle & food habits further boost the global market growth. Moreover, the rapid increase in the number of large retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, propels the demand for frozen vegetables. With busy schedules and the increase in the number of working women, the preference for convenient food products, including frozen vegetables, is increasing. Growing demand from the food and beverages sector will enhance the growth of the frozen vegetable market. The process of freezing vegetables is cost-effective and economical and thus, the target market will witness high demand during the forecast period. The frozen vegetable market is witnessing several technological innovations including dehydrofreezing, individually quick-freezing (IQF), blast freezing, belt-tunnel freezing, plate freezing, cryogenic freezing, and fluidized-bed freezing. These technological developments will significantly impact the growth of the frozen vegetable market size.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global frozen vegetable market accounted for US$ 49.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the product, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By product, the corn segment dominated the market, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the retail customer segment held the largest share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. Also, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR 5.1% during the study period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/ hypermarket segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% and is expected to witness the growth.

By region, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global frozen vegetable market includes Cargill Incorporated, Cullise, Bondulle Group, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ola Oils, Pacific Coast Canola, RISOIL S.A., ConAgra Foods Inc., Yorkshire Frozen Vegetable, and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

