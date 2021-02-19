Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of Global Data Center Rack PDU Market

The report “ Global Data Center Rack PDU Market, By Rack PDU Type (Basic, Metered, Monitored, and Switched), By Data Center Type (Colocation, Hosting, and Other Data Center Type), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019 – Vertiv completed the NTT Europe Online’s deployment of the Avocent ACS advanced console server and Power Management Distribution Unit. The solution allowed the company to manage its data centre operations centrally and remotely, to minimize the number of on-site engineering personnel, streamline administrative efficiencies, and respond faster to the needs of its customers.

In August 2018 – Legrand announced the purchase of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co. Ltd, the Chinese leader in intelligent PDUs4 for data centres. Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co. Ltd, thus, rounds out Legrand’s existing product offering in a high added-value segment, where Legrand is already number one in the United States with its Raritan and Server Technology brands.

Analyst View:

The growing deployment of data centres around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data centre racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data centre installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market. With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centres, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitates power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centres and drives the demand for rack PDU. Growing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in various data centre infrastructures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market. However, growing complications associated with the data centre construction designing and operations can hinder the market growth, and availability of low-cost alternatives can hinder the market growth. The restricted budget also expected to act as a restraint for this market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global data centre rack PDU market accounted for US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the rack PDU type, data centre type, and region.

Based on the rack PDU type, the global data centre PDU market is segmented into basic, metered, monitored, and switched.

Based on data centre type, the global market is segmented into colocation, hosting, and other data centre type.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand, as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global data centre rack PDU market includes Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Eaton Corporation, Legrand SA, Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd., Chatsworth Products, Conteg, Delta Power Solutions, and Crenlo.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

