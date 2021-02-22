Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of Artificial Organ Market

The report “ Global Artificial Organ Market, By Organ Type (Artificial Heart [Prosthetic Heart Valves, Ventricular Assist Devices, and Cardiac Pacemakers], Artificial Kidney, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Lungs, Cochlear Implants, and Other Organ types)and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4097

Key Highlights:

In January 2020, Medtronic Receives CE Mark for Cobalt™ and Crome™ Portfolio of BlueSync™ Enabled Implantable Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Defibrillators. ICDs monitor heart rhythms and deliver therapy to correct heart rates that are too fast and can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Analyst View:

The ability of artificial organs to retain the normal functioning of human organs, either temporarily or permanently, will continue to be the strongest factor driving the demand for artificial organs across the globe. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders that affect one or multiple vital organs is expected to be another demand for artificial organs. Technological advancements and rising acceptance of organ transplant technology worldwide will collectively boost the market further. Moreover, increasing awareness among the population will mark remarkable growth over the forecast period.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global artificial organ market accounted for US$ 29.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of organ type, and region.

Based on organ type, an artificial kidney is expected to hold its highest market share in the organ type. More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by the end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Based on the region, North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global artificial organ market includes B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Thoratec Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, ABIOMED, Inc., and HeartWare, Inc…

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of this market revenue in previous & next coming years

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com